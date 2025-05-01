Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#319512 1-May-2025 15:40
We have been lucky enough to have just finished a cruise on Holland America from Sydney to Seattle. The ship was full of mostly Americans and Canadians with a few vocal Aussies and a few Kiwis. 

 


Every American we met apologised and asked what our thoughts were. The ones who got on in Auckland were super impressed by how lovely the place was, how friendly and kind Kiwis were and how clean the country was. They had similar thoughts on Aussie too.

 

The Canadians didn’t dislike the Americans but hated the political situation they find themselves facing. We had some great conversations around the dinner table. 

 

Since getting off the ship everyone has been so nice including the folk at CBP  Might be a bit different arriving by air but by ship it was a breeze. Saw CBP onboard in Hawaii, passport stamped and straight through in Seattle.

 

Pricing since our last visit. Ouch, all in USD  $16 for a Subway foot long, 4.79 for 87 regular gas, fish and chips $23.50, $10 wines and a latte from 5 to 6 for an 8oz. Better than Hawaii where two 8oz cappuccinos cost $NZ23. All prices except the fuel excluding tips. Yikes! 

 

Still having a blast and enjoying the place and as long as I don’t watch the local news it’s all good. 

 

Look after yourselves over there with the weather. 🍷

  #3369578 1-May-2025 15:49
How was the cruise? Plenty to do on the sea days? Quite a few on that voyage.

 

We used to go to Hawaii a bit but knocked that on the head when the cost of eating and drinking there got silly. We also found the border process to be very easy and friendly. Perhaps the big cities like LA and NY are different to the smaller, more touristy ones.

 

 

 

 

