Loismustdye:

I took my then 13 and 15 year olds to the GC in late 2023. We went in the second week of the NZ school holidays, which was the first week back at school for the locals. Three theme parks in 3 days was a bit much, and next time I'd do it in 5 days.

We bussed from Gold Coast Airport to Broadbeach where we got an AirBNB apartment in the towers next to the casino. (Broadbeach is nicer than the Gold Coast itself IMHO and is only a 5 min tram ride away.) Having been to the area several times for work, I was aware the trams were awesome and we used them a lot. We took busses to the theme parks. Flying into Brisbane and taking the AirTrain from Brisbane International Airport down to the GC is an option to consider. Using the very good trains to duck up to Brisbane for a day's shopping is an option if Pacific Fair is not enough for your shop-a-holics. It's one of Aussie's biggest malls, with indoor and outdoor areas.

Wet and Wild was good, but even better with cousins that happened to be there the same week. The queues were long. Spent all day there. If the kids had not had friends there, the stay would likely have been shorter.

Movie World was great, with long queues that moved at OK speed. Spent all day there.

Sea World had some awesome bits but we were done in 5 hours.

I don't use booking dot com after hearing a number of poor stories involving booking of hotels via intermediaries going wrong and being completely inflexible. I now only book directly. When the intermediary web sites are cheaper, the hotel has always matched their price with no questions asked.

I'm a massive fan of Betty's Burgers, both when travelling solo and with others. There is an outlet at Pacific Fair. Relatively simple burgers done very very well. https://www.bettysburgers.com.au/