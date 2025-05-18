Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#319654 18-May-2025 19:35
Hey all, as per the title we’re wanting to take the kids (2x13) to the Gold Coast for approx 8-10 days straddling the school holidays later in the year. Having not been there with kids before I was wondering if anybody had recommendations or feedback on accommodation options if they have travelled recently? 

 

we are wanting to do the usual the parks etc with a bit of shopping in between.
Theres the usual packages via flight centre etc which come in relatively cost effective but just wondered for actual feedback. Some of the packages accommodation options tend to be aimed at the younger demographic for kids rather than pre/teens.

 

 

 

Thanks

CB_24
367 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374612 19-May-2025 11:19
Also planning a Gold Coast trip for Sept Holidays with 3 kids (16, 14, 11).

 

One thing we have found was its far cheaper getting the 5 day theme park pass and only going to 2-3 of the parks than buying passes individually.

 

Looking at doing the regular theme parks, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is meant to be very good and comparable to the Australia Zoo, Currumbin is very close and meant to have far more animal interactions that Aussie Zoo, and just chilling out on the beach.



vexxxboy
4247 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374622 19-May-2025 12:11
my sons are going in September and it is costing them just under $600 each for 5 nights and return flights from Hamilton through Agoda packages but pays to shop around, and a 5 day pass to 3 theme parks is $189

 

https://themeparks.com.au/tickets/escape-pass?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20027518934&gclid=Cj0KCQjwiqbBBhCAARIsAJSfZkbxu9ZCP0ThFTmhhUwKbENWn56zor1kbXyuT6P6o2WhmPb58tSNgSEaAkavEALw_wcB




caffynz
277 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3374623 19-May-2025 12:12
We were on the GC recently, and chose to treat ourselves to the Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise, the kids enjoyed the huge and cold pool. TV and wifi in the room good.

What I wish was more widely promoted was that the tram stop (Florida Gardens) is right next to this hotel and only 50c per pax per trip. We found this out when we had arrived there. Easy to use to get to the shopping area (Cavill Avenue) and see Ripley's and so on. Broadbeach has several restaurants too. So if you don't want to be driving all the time within Surfers Paradise etc., look at accommodation that is near a tram stop. 

We had a car so drove the 30-ish mins to the theme parks.

 

Really enjoyed Movieworld and Wet n Wild (bought a 5-day pass, as cheaper than individual tickets per day), was disappointed by Dreamworld (only really enjoyed the Steel Taipan ride there), unsure if it's because it's been some 20 years since I was there last, lol, or if the rides have changed.... 

 

If you don't want to stand in long queues, worth investing in the fast track tickets.  



DimasikTurbo
89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3374637 19-May-2025 14:20
We stayed a few times at Sea World Resort. They offer packages that include unlimited entry to the parks (sea world, movie world and wet'n'wild), but also sell 2 day tickets to all parks at the reception, last year the tickets were 40 AUD (if i remember correctly). They run promotions from time to time - packages that include entrance to the parks and breakfast etc. And also the pool is pretty nice to spend some time in the evening.

Stu1
1775 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3374689 19-May-2025 18:30
Just got some quotes from flight centre and house of travel , it was cheaper to buy the flights direct with jet star and the hotel via booking.com. Make sure you consider insurance our friends got stuck over there for 3 extra nights with the cyclone. Have a great holiday 

Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3374696 19-May-2025 19:08
Definately some food for thought there.

 

@CB_24 be interesting to see how things pan out for you with your plans, we are looking at the 3 main parks as well as carrumbin while there as well. When we last went (before kids) it was on Broadbeach and the public buses there were great, caught the bus right outside where we stayed and dropped off within a few minutes of the the wildlife park.

 

@vexxxboy didn’t even realise Agoda was an option, will have a look into it

 

@caffynz good to know about the tram lines if we opt for surfers over Broadbeach 

 

 

 

@DimasikTurbo there’s an option with a SeaWorld package with flight centre I think, was the SeaWorld resort itself (rooms) OK? Just wondering whether staying that far out from Broadbeach etc was doable

 

 

 

@Stu1 that’s interesting about those options, I didn’t really consider Jetstar as an option given previous general feedback but I guess it’s as reliable as anyone else tbf.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stu1
1775 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3374753 19-May-2025 19:53
Loismustdye:

 

Definately some food for thought there.

 

@CB_24 be interesting to see how things pan out for you with your plans, we are looking at the 3 main parks as well as carrumbin while there as well. When we last went (before kids) it was on Broadbeach and the public buses there were great, caught the bus right outside where we stayed and dropped off within a few minutes of the the wildlife park.

 

@vexxxboy didn’t even realise Agoda was an option, will have a look into it

 

@caffynz good to know about the tram lines if we opt for surfers over Broadbeach 

 

 

 

@DimasikTurbo there’s an option with a SeaWorld package with flight centre I think, was the SeaWorld resort itself (rooms) OK? Just wondering whether staying that far out from Broadbeach etc was doable

 

 

 

@Stu1 that’s interesting about those options, I didn’t really consider Jetstar as an option given previous general feedback but I guess it’s as reliable as anyone else tbf.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We don’t have much choice in welly not many direct flights otherwise have to fly via Auckland. Jetstar international not that bad these days 

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
3875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3374754 19-May-2025 19:54
I took my then 13 and 15 year olds to the GC in late 2023.  We went in the second week of the NZ school holidays, which was the first week back at school for the locals.  Three theme parks in 3 days was a bit much, and next time I'd do it in 5 days.

 

We bussed from Gold Coast Airport to Broadbeach where we got an AirBNB apartment in the towers next to the casino.  (Broadbeach is nicer than the Gold Coast itself IMHO and is only a 5 min tram ride away.)  Having been to the area several times for work, I was aware the trams were awesome and we used them a lot.  We took busses to the theme parks.  Flying into Brisbane and taking the AirTrain from Brisbane International Airport down to the GC is an option to consider.  Using the very good trains to duck up to Brisbane for a day's shopping is an option if Pacific Fair is not enough for your shop-a-holics.  It's one of Aussie's biggest malls, with indoor and outdoor areas.

 

Wet and Wild was good, but even better with cousins that happened to be there the same week.  The queues were long.  Spent all day there.  If the kids had not had friends there, the stay would likely have been shorter.

 

Movie World was great, with long queues that moved at OK speed.  Spent all day there.

 

Sea World had some awesome bits but we were done in 5 hours.

 

I don't use booking dot com after hearing a number of poor stories involving booking of hotels via intermediaries going wrong and being completely inflexible.  I now only book directly.  When the intermediary web sites are cheaper, the hotel has always matched their price with no questions asked.

 

I'm a massive fan of Betty's Burgers, both when travelling solo and with others.  There is an outlet at Pacific Fair.  Relatively simple burgers done very very well.  https://www.bettysburgers.com.au/




Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3374755 19-May-2025 19:55
Stu1:

 

Loismustdye:

 

Definately some food for thought there.

 

@CB_24 be interesting to see how things pan out for you with your plans, we are looking at the 3 main parks as well as carrumbin while there as well. When we last went (before kids) it was on Broadbeach and the public buses there were great, caught the bus right outside where we stayed and dropped off within a few minutes of the the wildlife park.

 

@vexxxboy didn’t even realise Agoda was an option, will have a look into it

 

@caffynz good to know about the tram lines if we opt for surfers over Broadbeach 

 

 

 

@DimasikTurbo there’s an option with a SeaWorld package with flight centre I think, was the SeaWorld resort itself (rooms) OK? Just wondering whether staying that far out from Broadbeach etc was doable

 

 

 

@Stu1 that’s interesting about those options, I didn’t really consider Jetstar as an option given previous general feedback but I guess it’s as reliable as anyone else tbf.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We don’t have much choice in welly not many direct flights otherwise have to fly via Auckland. Jetstar international not that bad these days 

 

 

 

 

We are in palmy so preferred option is Wellington but I’m not averse to a road trip to Akld :-)

Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3375068 20-May-2025 18:27
Dynamic:

 

I took my then 13 and 15 year olds to the GC in late 2023.  We went in the second week of the NZ school holidays, which was the first week back at school for the locals.  Three theme parks in 3 days was a bit much, and next time I'd do it in 5 days.

 

We bussed from Gold Coast Airport to Broadbeach where we got an AirBNB apartment in the towers next to the casino.  (Broadbeach is nicer than the Gold Coast itself IMHO and is only a 5 min tram ride away.)  Having been to the area several times for work, I was aware the trams were awesome and we used them a lot.  We took busses to the theme parks.  Flying into Brisbane and taking the AirTrain from Brisbane International Airport down to the GC is an option to consider.  Using the very good trains to duck up to Brisbane for a day's shopping is an option if Pacific Fair is not enough for your shop-a-holics.  It's one of Aussie's biggest malls, with indoor and outdoor areas.

 

Wet and Wild was good, but even better with cousins that happened to be there the same week.  The queues were long.  Spent all day there.  If the kids had not had friends there, the stay would likely have been shorter.

 

Movie World was great, with long queues that moved at OK speed.  Spent all day there.

 

Sea World had some awesome bits but we were done in 5 hours.

 

I don't use booking dot com after hearing a number of poor stories involving booking of hotels via intermediaries going wrong and being completely inflexible.  I now only book directly.  When the intermediary web sites are cheaper, the hotel has always matched their price with no questions asked.

 

I'm a massive fan of Betty's Burgers, both when travelling solo and with others.  There is an outlet at Pacific Fair.  Relatively simple burgers done very very well.  https://www.bettysburgers.com.au/

 

 

 

 

Sort of following this I had a look at Jetstar’s website I can also book hotels through their site as well. Some good feedback about the theme parks as I haven’t been to all them before so that’s helpful.

Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3380580 4-Jun-2025 21:09
As a wee update, booked flights via Jetstar from welly and an Airbnb in surfers for 10 days for less than a 5 night package via flight centre etc. 

 

 

