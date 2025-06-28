Hi everyone,

I've been working on a website aimed at anyone who wants to travel organised (no matter how frequently or infrequently). These days we all book the various aspects of our travel plan across a number of disparate platforms - flights booked via one service, accommodation via another, and so on - and it can be a headache putting together a single view of all of these elements, let alone easily finding tickets and confirmations while travelling. This is the problem I aim to solve with travvl. I've been working on it for about 18 months, and have used it myself on two overseas trips where I can honestly say it saved me so many headaches. I also used it to share my plans with family so that they knew where we were.

I'm now almost ready to open it up, but before I do I would like to invite some users to test it out and I figured who better to ask than the Geekzone community! Ideally, I'm looking for people with travel planned, preferably in the near future, who can add their flights, hotels, transfers, rental cars, activities and restaurant bookings and plans to it and then use it. If you don't have immediate plans, I'm still interested in your views. I want to hear what you like, what you don't, and what additional features you'd like to see. Oh and if you find bugs, I want to know about that, too.

If you'd like to learn more, please visit the site at travvl.pro to read about the features. At this stage, sign-up is disabled but if you'd like to join as a beta tester please DM me with the email address you would sign-up with, and I will arrange an invite.

Regards,

Steve