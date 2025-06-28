Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Travel (planes, train, cruise)Looking for some early-access testers for my new travel planning and management platform
#320032 28-Jun-2025 08:58
Hi everyone,

 

I've been working on a website aimed at anyone who wants to travel organised (no matter how frequently or infrequently). These days we all book the various aspects of our travel plan across a number of disparate platforms - flights booked via one service, accommodation via another, and so on - and it can be a headache putting together a single view of all of these elements, let alone easily finding tickets and confirmations while travelling. This is the problem I aim to solve with travvl. I've been working on it for about 18 months, and have used it myself on two overseas trips where I can honestly say it saved me so many headaches. I also used it to share my plans with family so that they knew where we were.

 

I'm now almost ready to open it up, but before I do I would like to invite some users to test it out and I figured who better to ask than the Geekzone community! Ideally, I'm looking for people with travel planned, preferably in the near future, who can add their flights, hotels, transfers, rental cars, activities and restaurant bookings and plans to it and then use it. If you don't have immediate plans, I'm still interested in your views. I want to hear what you like, what you don't, and what additional features you'd like to see. Oh and if you find bugs, I want to know about that, too.

 

If you'd like to learn more, please visit the site at travvl.pro to read about the features. At this stage, sign-up is disabled but if you'd like to join as a beta tester please DM me with the email address you would sign-up with, and I will arrange an invite.

 

Regards,

 

Steve

  #3387767 28-Jun-2025 09:45
Good on you - had a quick look and it looks excellent. Will it be free? I have used the free version of Tripit for about 20 years. It's totally brilliant and I couldn't do without it. Your solution appears to keep track of much the same info as Tripit but Tripit doesn't track travel costs unless you have the paid Pro version - which I never have. It has a website and apps. I think an app would be important if you are looking for wide acceptance. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



  #3387778 28-Jun-2025 10:59
Another Tripit user here and likewise, I really depend on it. I’ve looked at the Tripit Pro paid option but don’t think its features are of much benefit to me. The key benefit of Tripit to me is the ability to forward booking emails to it from various airlines, rental car companies and hotels and it somehow manages to pick the eyes out of them and get it into its calendar. It also deals nicely with duplicates and clashes created by flight schedule changes. 

Great to see a challenger in this space to push along the innovation. Watching with interest. 

  #3387779 28-Jun-2025 11:30
Himself books flights, accommodation, and vehicles for a group of like-minded sportsball friends several times a year.

 

Are either of these tools good for managing group bookings?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



  #3387780 28-Jun-2025 11:37
I've got an upcoming domestic trip booked for July, which has a mix of Air NZ airfares, hotel, and airport car parking bookings. 

Would this stuff be the sort of thing this could help to manage? 

If so, then I can give it a go to help you out.

