Read about this a couple days ago but today received official email from Qantas apologising and saying nothing can be done and changing password not necessary. I never keep credit cards on apps but this is a concern and a huge loss of trust. They do make it hard enough to log in with timing out the page and requiring sms authentication so wondering what the outcome will be with future bookings and the effects of this.
From my reading of this it seems to be a secondary system outside of Qantas that has been hacked so not everyone who has booked a Qantas flight etc will be affected. From memory it seems to be a external platform their call centre uses that was affected. I flew on QF this year and have been a member of their programme for many years -- yet I'm not affected by the breach. Makes sense as I haven't called them in recent years so wouldn't be any record in the breached system.
Have no issues with their SMS auth and timeouts etc -- Air NZ also has 2FA and aggressive timeouts. Seems to be a normal thing for airlines these days. This Qantas incident underlines why it is so important to have tight security.
