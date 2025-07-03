Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Qantas Has Been Hacked
Eva888

2389 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#320076 3-Jul-2025 10:27
Send private message

 

 

Read about this a couple days ago but today received official email from Qantas apologising and saying nothing can be done and changing password not necessary. I never keep credit cards on apps but this is a concern and a huge loss of trust. They do make it hard enough to log in with timing out the page and requiring sms authentication so wondering what the outcome will be with future bookings and the effects of this.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 
I'm writing to inform you that we believe your personal information was accessed during the cyber incident we recently experienced. I want to personally apologise that this has happened and explain what we know and how we're supporting you.
 
What happened
A cyber criminal targeted one of our airline call centres and gained access to a customer servicing platform. On Monday, we detected unusual activity on a third-party platform used by a Qantas airline contact centre.  We then took immediate steps and contained the system. We can confirm all Qantas systems remain secure.
 
Information that was accessed
Our initial investigations show the compromised data may include names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and Frequent Flyer numbers.
 
Importantly, your credit card details, financial information, passport details, and Frequent Flyer passwords were not accessed. Your Qantas Points and account remain secure.
 
What we're doing for you
Regular updates will be available on our dedicated webpage. We've also established a dedicated support line for affected customers on 1800 971 541 or +61 2 8028 0534, with access to specialist identity protection advice and resources through this team. 
 
What you should do
We recommend:

 

  • Remaining alert for unusual communications claiming to be from Qantas
  • Being cautious of emails or calls asking for personal information or passwords
Remember, Qantas will never contact you requesting passwords, booking reference details or sensitive login information.
 
I want to reassure our Qantas Frequent Flyers that there's no requirement to reset your password or pin. If you're having trouble accessing your account, reset your password or call the Qantas Frequent Flyer Service Centre on 13 11 31 or +61 2 9433 2329.
 
Your travel
If you have upcoming travel, you can check your flight details through the Qantas App or website as normal.
 
Our commitment
We're taking this incident extremely seriously and working with government agencies and independent cyber security experts. We're implementing additional security measures to strengthen system monitoring and protection of your information as part of our response. If we identify new important information as we continue to investigate and respond to this incident, we will share it with our customers.
 
Again, we are deeply sorry this occurred and our focus is on doing all we can to support you.

 

 

 

 

 


Create new topic
KiwiSurfer
1420 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3389403 3-Jul-2025 11:00
Send private message quote this post

From my reading of this it seems to be a secondary system outside of Qantas that has been hacked so not everyone who has booked a Qantas flight etc will be affected. From memory it seems to be a external platform their call centre uses that was affected. I flew on QF this year and have been a member of their programme for many years -- yet I'm not affected by the breach. Makes sense as I haven't called them in recent years so wouldn't be any record in the breached system.

 

Have no issues with their SMS auth and timeouts etc -- Air NZ also has 2FA and aggressive timeouts. Seems to be a normal thing for airlines these days. This Qantas incident underlines why it is so important to have tight security.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright