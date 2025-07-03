From my reading of this it seems to be a secondary system outside of Qantas that has been hacked so not everyone who has booked a Qantas flight etc will be affected. From memory it seems to be a external platform their call centre uses that was affected. I flew on QF this year and have been a member of their programme for many years -- yet I'm not affected by the breach. Makes sense as I haven't called them in recent years so wouldn't be any record in the breached system.

Have no issues with their SMS auth and timeouts etc -- Air NZ also has 2FA and aggressive timeouts. Seems to be a normal thing for airlines these days. This Qantas incident underlines why it is so important to have tight security.