However here we are free to discuss, we can be aware, we can vote, even protest.

Seek change for South Africa.

Help Taiwan and South Korea etc move on from an authoritarian past.

In China of the CCP? Can anyone question their countries activities in this manner?

In Hong Kong now turning your back on the China National Anthem is a new offence with serious penalty.

China with its authoritarian CCP is a special case as it has 'no interest' in Democracy and Human Rights.

Quite the opposite.

We have seen what CCP has done in Hong Kong, Tibet, with Uyghurs etc.

The constant monstering of one of the most liberal democracies of Asia Taiwan.

The aggression in the South China Sea, usurping Vietnams territorial waters, Philippines and others.

The completely unnecessary action resulting in death on both sides on India border.

If you are a civil rights lawyer in China, CCP will silence you, and you may cease to exist.

Then you have the secret operation of police stations around the world.

This article following their operations targeting refugees in Europe.

Chinas illegale Übersee-Polizei mitten in Deutschland? | Y-Kollektiv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pqpd8r8FirA

There are English subtitles

There is no reason why China/CCP would have any interest in our democracy and we need to be vigilant.

Does the west have its past and failings, yes, but the point is we are free to discuss them and work to correct

Why should we not want China/CCP to do better as well, and not encourage others to follow its example?