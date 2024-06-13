Very worthy watch would love to hear your thoughts.
https://interactives.stuff.co.nz/circuit/china-the-long-game/full/
all the big countries try to interfere with everybody, USA, Russia, China, and everybody else
some things you know about, some you don't
a bit like Mission Impossible
CIA was also caught tinkering with Cisco gear before export, kinda what they're accusing China of doing eh?
However here we are free to discuss, we can be aware, we can vote, even protest.
Seek change for South Africa.
Help Taiwan and South Korea etc move on from an authoritarian past.
In China of the CCP? Can anyone question their countries activities in this manner?
In Hong Kong now turning your back on the China National Anthem is a new offence with serious penalty.
China with its authoritarian CCP is a special case as it has 'no interest' in Democracy and Human Rights.
Quite the opposite.
We have seen what CCP has done in Hong Kong, Tibet, with Uyghurs etc.
The constant monstering of one of the most liberal democracies of Asia Taiwan.
The aggression in the South China Sea, usurping Vietnams territorial waters, Philippines and others.
The completely unnecessary action resulting in death on both sides on India border.
If you are a civil rights lawyer in China, CCP will silence you, and you may cease to exist.
Then you have the secret operation of police stations around the world.
This article following their operations targeting refugees in Europe.
Chinas illegale Übersee-Polizei mitten in Deutschland? | Y-Kollektiv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pqpd8r8FirA
There are English subtitles
There is no reason why China/CCP would have any interest in our democracy and we need to be vigilant.
Does the west have its past and failings, yes, but the point is we are free to discuss them and work to correct
Why should we not want China/CCP to do better as well, and not encourage others to follow its example?
When a dictatorship regime such as CCP is behind the infiltration/interference activities it is definitely not ok and the NZ government need to be extra vigilant, especially when the world has woken up to see the true nature of the evil CCP.
snnet:
Didn't they also get found out for owning a swiss crypto company that was key for a few things (sim cards?)
Another article highlighting that China CCP has no interest in your democracy, civil rights, as much as those of its own people.
As they snuff out any kind of criticism in Hong Kong and continue to dismantle what judicial system they had.
Former Chinese Consulate-General staffer claims ongoing surveillance after ‘escape’
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350318489/former-chinese-consulate-general-staffer-claims-ongoing-surveillance-after-escape
""
They were mandatory “ideological training sessions”, Dong Luobin says.
“In China, we all refer to this as ‘brainwash education’. It’s all films about how advanced Chinese technology is, or how they’re leading the world, how everybody under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party is doing so well.”
""
“In a healthy country like New Zealand you can criticise your government. When you look at this Chinese regime you can only say good things about them, you can’t say anything bad, that’s something we need to reflect on as to why.”
""
“After I left, what I’ve experienced was that I’ve seen Chinese people in New Zealand who still live in fear of speaking out,” says Dong.”They know the truth about China, but in this supposedly free country they’re afraid to speak out because of [risks to] their family in China.”