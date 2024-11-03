Well I though it was anyway -

'Eyewatering statistic of the month: the British government now spends more on housing, in real terms, than it did in the mid-70s. But now almost all the £30.5bn budget goes on paying benefit, much of it to private landlords, money that is gone forever from public funds. Back then, 95% was spent on building council homes, investments that remained public property. But in nonsense there is hope. If the government began to reverse these ratios, they might find it possible to fund new homes now.'

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/nov/02/draculas-castle-a-monument-to-1980s-excess-is-about-to-be-cruelly-defanged

Other side of the planet I know, but wonder how many houses NZ could build if it didn't have to spend (don't know how much of it), on putting people up in motels etc.