kingdragonfly

US measles outbreak kills a child for first time in a decade.



I was going to start a thread about Measles in the the health forum, but we all know rather this is not going to be a pragmatic call-to-arms led by well-educated medical professionals.



This is going to be political chaos ruled by politicians hiding inconvenient truths and influencers peddling social media conspiracies.



During WWI, Woodrow Wilson, Wilson never publicly addressed the Spanish Flu, despite it killing millions. His administration suppressed flu reports to maintain war morale.



Ronald Reagan avoided public mention of AIDS for years. White House Press Secretary Larry Speakes, when asked about AIDS in 1982, laughed it off: “I don’t have it. Do you?”



Donald Trump in 2020 on COVID-19 “One day—it’s like a miracle—it will disappear.”



And the new US Health and Human Services secretary RFK Jr: "measles outbreaks have been “fabricated to create fear that in turn forces government officials to ‘do something.’”



A measles crisis decades in the making: How RFK Jr. helped drive America to this moment: NBC News



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits atop the very health system he spent years attacking, and he’s already chipping away at the institutions he’s been appointed to lead.



A child in the United States has died from measles.



Just two weeks after his confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces the public health crisis that experts have long warned would come.



Little is known about the child, besides that they were school-age, unvaccinated and lived in an area of West Texas with a large Mennonite community, where vaccine refusal is among the highest in the country.

