To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



kingdragonfly

#318891 2-Mar-2025 08:27
US measles outbreak kills a child for first time in a decade.

I was going to start a thread about Measles in the the health forum, but we all know rather this is not going to be a pragmatic call-to-arms led by well-educated medical professionals.

This is going to be political chaos ruled by politicians hiding inconvenient truths and influencers peddling social media conspiracies.

During WWI, Woodrow Wilson, Wilson never publicly addressed the Spanish Flu, despite it killing millions. His administration suppressed flu reports to maintain war morale.

Ronald Reagan avoided public mention of AIDS for years. White House Press Secretary Larry Speakes, when asked about AIDS in 1982, laughed it off: “I don’t have it. Do you?”

Donald Trump in 2020 on COVID-19 “One day—it’s like a miracle—it will disappear.”

And the new US Health and Human Services secretary RFK Jr: "measles outbreaks have been “fabricated to create fear that in turn forces government officials to ‘do something.’”

A measles crisis decades in the making: How RFK Jr. helped drive America to this moment: NBC News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits atop the very health system he spent years attacking, and he’s already chipping away at the institutions he’s been appointed to lead.

A child in the United States has died from measles.

Just two weeks after his confirmation as Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces the public health crisis that experts have long warned would come.

Little is known about the child, besides that they were school-age, unvaccinated and lived in an area of West Texas with a large Mennonite community, where vaccine refusal is among the highest in the country.
...

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
  #3349160 2-Mar-2025 10:25
kingdragonfly: US measles outbreak kills a child for first time in a decade.

 

Your comment is not substantiated by the article.

 

The article states "the last time a child died was over two decades ago"

 
 
 
 

kingdragonfly

  #3349171 2-Mar-2025 10:37
gzt:

kingdragonfly: US measles outbreak kills a child for first time in a decade.


Your comment is not substantiated by the article.


The article states "the last time a child died was over two decades ago"



You are correct. I said "one decade", it should have been "two decades"

US federal agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC statement on Measles outbreak: CDC.gov

Media Release
For immediate release: February 27, 2025

CDC continues to be in close communication with Texas health authorities about the measles outbreak in West Texas, following the death of a child.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, sends its deepest condolences to the family.

HHS is providing technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medication as needed to the Texas Department of State Health Services and New Mexico Department of Health, which are leading the responses to the outbreaks in their jurisdictions.
...

neb

neb
  #3349254 2-Mar-2025 19:50
Well, in 2019(?) the US came within a hair's breadth of having its "measles eliminated" status removed.  Looks like they're having another shot at it now.  MAVA!  (Make America Virus-ridden Again).

