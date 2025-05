SaltyNZ: Whilst I was obviously a perfect angel, I encourage Mr Luxon to think back to his high school years and consider exactly how difficult it was to acquire alcohol, cigarettes, Playboys or whatever other restricted fun his teenage heart may have desired, and all that despite the fact that you had to walk into a corner shop and prove your age with ID. With that in mind, exactly how well do you think a web site is going to do in verifying the age of an anonymous user account? It's not even the first, second or tenth time politicians have decided they can legislate to ban web sites from kids. It has never worked, and it never will. They won't be able to fine companies with valuations the size of NZ's annual GDP and if Zuckerberg tells Luxon to take a running jump or words with that general effect, they won't be able to block it. If they even got sort of close to blocking it, the boomers missing out on their AI slop would raise enough of a stink that they would have to back down. If granny can't pass around her advanced autocorrect Jesus inspirational she'll vote for that nice man who makes the chippys and she used to see him on the telly in the afternoons next time instead. All they are doing is setting themselves up to look like fools (again. For yet another reason).

Given how much information about all the users the likes of Facebook have, so they can do targeted advertising, I am of the belief that social media could do this easily. With them wanting to use AI, this would make it even easier

Of course they dont want to, because I am 100% sure they know that the earlier the age, the more addicted they become and the harder it is to quit.

It says it all when company leaders will not dogfood their only families , and the reason for this is they fully understand how harmful it is, much like the tobacco companies new smoking was harmful and did everything they could to hide that.

AND what the government can do it make NZ advertising on these companies VERY expensive, say an extra $10,000 for each impression that is NOT tax deductible, ie make NZ non profitable.

I do not say any solution will be perfect, but doing nothing is infinitely more harmful than doing something.

NZ already has the highest teenage suicide rate in the world, social media make it worse.