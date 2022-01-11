Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are residential customers still able to get IPv6 prefixes?
Krazer89

#293288 11-Jan-2022 18:50
I opened a ticket with support, and after speaking to a network engineer the agent said that I could only get a single static IPv6 address (one-off cost of $14.95) and that I would need to switch to a business account if I "require a subnet or more than one(1) IPv6 address".

 

From reading the forum it seems that you could still get a /64 prefix and /56 delegated prefix in 2021.
There is a post from 2020 that also mentioned getting a similar response from support, which is why I want to double-check if Voyager no longer allows it or if I'm just unlucky.

VygrNetworkMonkey
  #2846849 11-Jan-2022 18:56
Heya @Krazer89,

Yes, IPv6 addresses are still free, and available on all types of connections - with a /64 linknet and a /56 delegated prefix.

Can you please PM me the ticket info and I’ll get it corrected.




