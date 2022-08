Went back to Voyager for a UFB business plan on a contract. Was sold a 500/500 plan and don't get these speeds.

I have worked out because I am in an enable area, I will only get 300/300.

The rep has admitted his error (I have an email trail).

I really hate being screwed, what is my chances of getting out of this deal? Thoughts...

Don't mind staying with Voyager but not locked to this deal. Andrew