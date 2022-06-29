Anyone else having weird routing issues tonight on Voyager?

It's almost like some DNS is not resolving. So bypassed Voyager DNS switched to Google public DNS. Websites in question not loading still, or loading main pages but other requests for another server that's doing the authentication for logging in isn't working. Happening on Aussie and Chinese hosted sites too.

Maybe it's the DNS forwarder in the router. So change the OS to public DNS. Same results as through the forwarder even on Voyager's DNS servers.

So then I think is it the computer, so flush dns cache, then flush browser cache, reboot the whole machine still same issue. Check mobile phone over Wi-Fi, intermittent so not computer.

So I do nslookup for the domains in question, and they resolve okay, at least what I'm putting in and the DNS forwarder in the router looks like it's behaving for the most part, expect I can't see if there's queries going un-resolved. But I bypassed this, and tried Google so go figure? Ping it, yep sure. Go to it, nope. Does it effect all sites trying to access via http, nope, but a good chunk of them or certain one's partially, a few as good as gold like Youtube/Google. metservice.com definately not.

So get out 4G backup with another provider on the same PC but now via Wi-Fi to 4G hotspot, sweet as everything's fine. Even on Google public DNS so what am I missing before I have to do something yucky like wireshark.

Ask fellow Voyager users, how's yours going tonight? I'm down in Southland on Fibre, static IP, otherwise no issues earlier today before I left town and arrived back tonight.

Switching to public DNS would suggest routing or something more complex. But then a lot of what I'm doing nslookups in the process of are resolving making this one a hard one to figure completely out beyond my willingness to get more nitty gritty before asking around.

So I'm thinking it's Voyager, but it's a bit bizzare behaviour? Since I jumped on about 10:30.

Cheers,

Gavin.

edit: subject spelling.