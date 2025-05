Hi Geekzone,

Appreciate the raising of concerns here. Feedback is valuable to improvement. This is a good opportunity to provide some insight and clarification as to how Voyager is operating in 2024 and how we got to this point. Voyager is currently engaged in offshoring some of our employees. I want to emphasis the offshoring keyword here. We are not outsourcing. Overseas staff members are essentially remote workers living and working in another country. They are Voyager employees and are and working part of our existing New Zealand based teams. During the border shutdowns of COVID we found it increasingly difficult to fulfill staffing requirements within New Zealand. This is something that isn't unique to Voyager and many organisations from many different sectors experienced this same problem. For example we attempted to fill some engineering roles locally and had job adverts, recruitment agencies engaged for well over 12 months with no solution to filling those roles. We had to devise a solution to this problem as we were at the mercy of border closures. We opted to begin recruitment in overseas markets and provide remote only roles. This has largely been very successful and we are happy with how these staff members have integrated into our New Zealand centric work environment. We are still majority local based with offices operating in Christchurch, Wellington, Central Auckland and the North Shore. As Network Practice Lead I personally have staff in Christchurch, Auckland as well as overseas. In regards to the perception of lowering support levels; there was one example in this thread which I know one of our senior support team reached out about. If there are others please feel free to DM me and I'll pass it on. Our support team recently has been needing to expand and when this happens training becomes a key and central factor in success. Our head of support has been diligently working to develop defined and repeatable training modules for each of our product sets. We also provide in person training with our off shore employees - Either they travel here or we have our subject matter experts visit them. Just in the last couple of weeks for example we have a a delegation of Voice and Networks travelling to provide training. We aren't a typical ISP where broadband is all we do. We operate in the Internet, Voice, Hosting and Domains markets. Our support desk manages all these streams and sometimes your queries may be better suited to someone else who has more familiarity with that product set. We still aim for calls to be answered in 60 seconds and to have resolution on the first call with the first person you speak with.

I'd also like to pick out a bit of feedback about our support and services from just yesterday about our recent IPoE enablement: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=190&topicid=312520&page_no=2#3224647 I understand that any company is going to have a bit of a mixed bag please do reach out if you have any feedback, good or bad and we would be happy to take that onboard.

Regards,

~H



Edit:

Support team mentioned to me that this is available too: https://voyager.nz/feedback Goes to the Helpdesk Team Lead