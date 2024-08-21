Hi there,
What Hyperfibre ONT is Chorus instilling at the moment? I'm really after the Nokia Type SPO 110, so it can be wall-mounted in a tight cabinet.
Tim is right.
SPO 110 is only available for Hyperfibre Business and HPA (High Priority Access) Services
Standard residential (Home Hyperfibre) and Small Business Hyperfibre services use the standard Hyperfibre ONT (Nokia XS-250WX-A)
stw: Thank you for that
So I guess I’ll just have to get the hyberfiber bussines plan on voyager and pay the GST each month
https://voyager.nz/business/hyperfibre
I'm not sure but I think in Chorus terms those plans might translate to actually be Small Business Fiber (standard ONT not SPO)
Voyager will need to answer that though.
@nztim Correct again :) BS3/3a and HPA are VLAN transparent services
Hey @stw,
I'm sure something like this can be worked out through the provisioning process and probably something we can request with Chorus as a note on the order. If it MUST be a business product from Chorus then I'm sure there are ways to fudge it a bit. :) @BMarquis block your ears... Have you already put an order in with us?
I've looked into this and my understanding is that it's strictly only for Bitstream 3a/HPA. Starting on 3a/HPA and switching to Home/Small Business fibre (BS2) would also result in a booking for the ONT to be swapped out for the big one.
@danfaulknor is correct. 😊
You cannot receive the SPO 110 ONT on a BS2 service.
It looks like this is pretty sorted, but the Chorus ONT Matrix re-answers the question.
Ah dang. That matrix is excellent. I'm not sure there would be any reason technically it wouldn't work on a residential hyperfibre service however. The services, on a technical level, to the best of my knowledge, are the same, just a different SLA on it. I wonder if it's just a product definition thing on the Chorus side. I'll pass this information back to our Network Product Owner and he can look to query it at the next forum.
Okay so the clarification here is in. Talked with our Product Owner. The difference is:
"Small Business Hyperfibre" = BS2
"Business Hyperfibre" = BS3
SPO110 is only for BS3 or HPA services. So @stw save your money and just go with the residential one as you won't get SPO110 on Business either as both our variants are BS2. BS3 and HPA are much more expensive.
Unfortunately there is a lot of confusion with the way Hyperfibre is named. One would expect Business Hyperfibre to be standard Broadband Hyperfibre rather than a BS3a* equivalent type product.
Anyway, glad this is clarified now. Would love to be able to offer a smaller wall mountable ONT for Hyperfibre Broadband, and have fed that back to Chorus, but it would seem that a new Hyperfibre ONT is someway off sorry.
It's mostly around our desire to have "residential" type ONTs inside houses. If we install a SPO into your house and then someone moves in and wants voice, we'll have to replace it which isn't ideal
Makes sense - an option would be good though? Only reason I'm holding of hyper fibre is because of the ONT. The current Nokia ONT's are just too big.
Nope, keep standards the same, this is the product that goes home/business with Bitstream2
As it's also been pointed out the SPO110 is VLAN Transparent so tagged VLAN10 for example would require the RSP to tag their handover
