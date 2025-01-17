Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
snj

snj

#318437 17-Jan-2025 13:59
Was having some issues with my usual VDSL modem that I use for PPPoE bridging, so threw in the Fritzbox I use as a backup/spare, and took a while to figure out why the PPPoE Passthrough wasn't working, turns out the Fritzbox was getting an IPoE connection and blocking the passthrough.  Unsure when the last time I switched between the two was, probably about 4-6 months ago.

 

Is this a very recent change?  I remember some threads about IPoE for Fibre, but don't recall seeing anything about VDSL getting it.  Now trying to work out if it's a coincidence or potentially why my usual modem is acting up all of a sudden.

VygrNetworkMonkey
  #3332758 17-Jan-2025 14:08
Heya @snj 

 

IPoE is available on ethernet based broadband services - that includes UFB Fibre (BS2) & VDSL
PPPoE is still an option for those that desire it.

 

IPoE will only initiate if a DHCP request is sent from your device - if you do not want IPoE, and wish to use your device as a passthrough, ensure DHCP is turned off and it should do the trick.

 

 

 

 

 

 




snj

snj

  #3332761 17-Jan-2025 14:14
VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Heya @snj 

 

IPoE is available on ethernet based broadband services - that includes UFB Fibre (BS2) & VDSL
PPPoE is still an option for those that desire it.

 

IPoE will only initiate if a DHCP request is sent from your device - if you do not want IPoE, and wish to use your device as a passthrough, ensure DHCP is turned off and it should do the trick.

 

 

Thanks @VygrNetworkMonkey, got it working by dropping yet another backup modem before posting and had taken that for a given, was really more curious when the change roughly happened for VDSL?  Just trying to correlate with what has been happening.

VygrNetworkMonkey
  #3332763 17-Jan-2025 14:20
Heya @snj

 

The IPoE/Circuit Auth enablement occured at the same time for both UFB (BS2) and VDSL :)

 

 




AHitman
#3333928 21-Jan-2025 07:30
I had a similar issue the other day, my Mikrotik was setup to use PPPoE and then randomly connected via IPoE and broke everything (and VYGR support tried to say it was a Chorus scheduled outage, then that I changed something on my end to break it 😤).

 

Thankfully we worked out what went wrong pretty quickly and sorted it out.

Firebirdnz
  #3333935 21-Jan-2025 07:45
Hey all,

Some routers will default to sending dhcp requests and attempting PPP connection. We will restrict connection type to the first one established. If you experience things like this double check your router isn't doing both.

~H

