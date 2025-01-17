Was having some issues with my usual VDSL modem that I use for PPPoE bridging, so threw in the Fritzbox I use as a backup/spare, and took a while to figure out why the PPPoE Passthrough wasn't working, turns out the Fritzbox was getting an IPoE connection and blocking the passthrough. Unsure when the last time I switched between the two was, probably about 4-6 months ago.

Is this a very recent change? I remember some threads about IPoE for Fibre, but don't recall seeing anything about VDSL getting it. Now trying to work out if it's a coincidence or potentially why my usual modem is acting up all of a sudden.