Dosh was launched last week and I got the app installed - haven't used it yet though. Below a press release they've sent yesterday:

Businesses doing it tough during Covid-19 have welcomed the launch of Dosh - a new way to be paid via a phone app.

Launched last week, Dosh has been quickly adopted by retailers eager to provide an instant, contactless payment option – and avoid costly merchant fees.

“With Dosh it’s simple - I save money and it is easy to set up. It also helps with keeping my staff and customers safe via contactless payments, especially with restricted trading in Covid times,” says Phillip Ashworth, owner of Liquorland outlet in Auckland.

Dosh for Business is easy, safe, and available to anyone with a New Zealand-registered business. In just one week merchants across industries as diverse as florists, liquor stores, cafes and fitness centres have registered with Dosh.

“Dosh is the breakthrough in banking that consumers and small business owners have been waiting for,” says Shane Marsh, co-founder of Dosh. Despite huge popularity overseas, digital wallets and instant payment apps have not been available to New Zealanders.

Dosh allows users to instantly pay or be paid for transactions under $500. Currently users can upload up to $1000 onto their dosh wallet and pay businesses via a QR code or via the app. These maximum values will be increased as demand required it. The payment option is perfect for retailers, mobile tradespeople, food delivery and events business.

For any business that needs instant, small payments in a person-to-person environment – Dosh is perfect combination of instant, contactless and safe.

Dosh works with all the major banks including BNZ, ASB, Westpac, ANZ, TSB and Kiwibank, and is a registered Financial Services provider, overseen by the Department of Internal Affairs.

“Dosh removes a whole world of pain from banking,” says co-founder James McEniery. “Payments are instant - so no more waiting a day or two to see if your funds have cleared. It’s easy - no need to try and remember your 16 digit bank account number or mobile numbers. And it’s safe - you see the money in your account instantly and can transfer it back to your NZ bank account whenever you like.”



It’s also cheaper for businesses. “Merchant fees are a major source of frustration for business owners. Dosh significantly reduces the cost of merchant payments and provides secure, instant results for hardworking Kiwi businesses,” he says.

Dosh is the creation of friends Shane Marsh and James McEniery, returning ex-pat Kiwis who had grown used to using overseas payment apps like Venmo or Paylah. Returning to New Zealand in 2020 they saw that no such payment apps existed so took the opportunity to launch Dosh. James has a background in sales & marketing and Shane was a digital payments expert for a large Australian-owned bank.

You can register for a Dosh Business account online at www.dosh.nz. Consumers can also download the app from Google Play or App store.