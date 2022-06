Heard this on the news.

The victim of the fraud invested the money in "Synergy Capital Asset Management" without realising that it was a SCAM.

The media are not making the rather obvious link.

The name is not a coincidence.

Cold call scammers generally insert red flags into their initial contact because it costs them a lot of time to lure a sucker in and they do not want to waste that time on people who will work out that it is a scam.