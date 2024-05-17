Yes - this whole thing is going to be very interesting. On one hand it’s totally necessary given the current loose system. OTOH, given that 99.999% of current funds transfers are fine, you wonder if it might be more hassle than it’s worth - for all parties.

If it’s going to completely effective, the name of the payee will need to be an exact match for the way that name is recorded by their bank. eg as you say, is it A B Smith Limited or AB Smith Ltd?

For regular and recurring payments this is unlikely to be an issue. It’s likely that it’s with one-off payments where fishhooks may arise.

In our case, we have a joint account. In various places BNZ themselves show it as:

AB & CD Smith

AB Smith and CD Smith

Alpha Bravo Smith and Charlene Delta Smith

Mr AB & Mrs CD Smith

SMITH, ALPHA BRAVO & CHARLENE DELTA

I don’t know which is the correct legal version of the account name - so I don’t know which version I would have to give to a payer. Banks may have to start making it very clear to customers the exact form of their account name.

What happens if a payer doesn’t get the payee’s name exactly right? If the payment is rejected, how long will it take for the payer to be notified? Probably instantaneous for domestic electronic transfers. The current system checks that the payee account number is an account that actually exists at a NZ bank and if not, the instruction is rejected. So that check could just be extended to cover account number and name. But what if it’s not an online payment?

Then, if any payment is rejected because the name doesn’t exactly match, the payee is going to have to contact the payee to confirm the correct form of the name. That may take 24 hours - so what happens in the case of time-critical payments?

Maybe I’m overthinking all this and the banks have it all under control - or maybe this is just the tip of the iceberg. In general I have little sympathy for banks but I’m sure they’re right when they say this is a difficult thing to implement. All the above is mainly for domestic payments - imagine the exponential difficulty with international payments.