Just received an email from BNZ that credit card rewards are changing, and not in the customer's favour of course.
In my case I receive 1.67 points for every $1 I spend. Their cashback was $1.34 for every 200 points, changing to $1.28 for every 200 points.
I calculate this as:
Old 1 point value: 1.34/200 = $0.0067 - every $1 I spend: 1.67 * 0.0067 = $0.011189 cash back
New 1 point value: 1.28/200 = $0.0064 - every $1 I spend: 1.67 * 0.0064 = $0.010688 cash back
Therefore if I'm being charged a 1% fee for credit card payment (e.g. on-line bill c/card payments to Sky, Contact Energy) I'm still better off than bank transfer?
Have I got the maths right?
(Yes, it's a petty amount but I get satisfaction from knowing that I'm 'winning' and contributing as little as I can to corporate profits.)