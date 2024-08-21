Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementBNZ Credit Card rewards - please check my maths
floydbloke

3496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315839 21-Aug-2024 11:15
Send private message

Just received an email from BNZ that credit card rewards are changing, and not in the customer's favour of course.

 

In my case I receive 1.67 points for every $1 I spend.  Their cashback was $1.34 for every 200 points, changing to $1.28 for every 200 points.

 

I calculate this as:

 

Old 1 point value: 1.34/200 = $0.0067 - every $1 I spend: 1.67 * 0.0067 = $0.011189 cash back

 

New 1 point value: 1.28/200 = $0.0064 - every $1 I spend: 1.67 * 0.0064 = $0.010688 cash back

 

Therefore if I'm being charged a 1% fee for credit card payment (e.g. on-line bill c/card payments to Sky, Contact Energy) I'm still better off than bank transfer?

 

Have I got the maths right?

 

(Yes, it's a petty amount but I get satisfaction from knowing that I'm 'winning' and contributing as little as I can to corporate profits.)




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Create new topic
Handsomedan
7180 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274092 21-Aug-2024 11:20
Send private message

With the reduction in interchange and the continued scrutiny over fees and charges, I'd say that the fact that you're getting any kind of reward for using a card is a bonus. 

 

Don't be surprised if that goes the way of the dodo in the next year or two. 

 

 

 

As far as your maths goes - I think you're just about at a break-even at this stage. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
alasta
6672 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274114 21-Aug-2024 11:59
Send private message

The thing that annoys me about BNZ rewards is that the points expire after three years, but there is no easy way to see what points you have expiring in the near future. 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3274125 21-Aug-2024 12:48
Send private message

I got the same email today - I totally expected it to arrive at some point, given other banks have made similar changes (I had been going to switch to a TSB Platinum as it had the most generous cashback scheme, only to find out they had just announced a reduction in rates).

The other annoying thing is that for those of us that automatically have their points exchanged for cash we’ll have to do this manually - which is I guess designed to encourage people to choose options that aren’t as costly to the bank and/or forget about using them. The changes about a year ago were idiotic as far as cashback went - it used to be a straightforward calculation of 1.x% (sorry can’t remember the amount) of total spend, whereas they changed it to the much more convoluted scheme outlined in the OP.

I guess it’ll reach a point where we’ll be lucky to have the fees covered by the rewards!



floydbloke

3496 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3274127 21-Aug-2024 12:54
Send private message

jonathan18: I got the same email today - I totally expected it to arrive at some point, given other banks have made similar changes (I had been going to switch to a TSB Platinum as it had the most generous cashback scheme, only to find out they had just announced a reduction in rates).

The other annoying thing is that for those of us that automatically have their points exchanged for cash we’ll have to do this manually - which is I guess designed to encourage people to choose options that aren’t as costly to the bank and/or forget about using them. The changes about a year ago were idiotic as far as cashback went - it used to be a straightforward calculation of 1.x% (sorry can’t remember the amount) of total spend, whereas they changed it to the much more convoluted scheme outlined in the OP.

I guess it’ll reach a point where we’ll be lucky to have the fees covered by the rewards!

 

.. and of course this sort of notice comes by email rather than through an app notification where all recipients could give it a 'thumbs down' because "we can't possibly let our feedback stats reflect what the customers really think of it".




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

rugrat
3088 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3274730 23-Aug-2024 13:04
Send private message

They are also canceling the monthly automatic cash back, have to go and convert it manually. I just have the classic card so $1 gives 1 point.

 

I have just converted all points I have, as if wait a week lose 3 cents for every 100 points. As I’m on the $1 = 1 point earn rate a drop of close to 3% reward rate.

 

With more and more places placing a surcharge the card is getting less valuable that way as well.

 

I’m thinking of trying the Dosh card, but then they could lower their cash back at any time too, currently 1% and no fees. I would get an extra $100 to $200 a year above BNZ cash back at what I spend at moment a year. There is also deals in applic where can get more cash back, but they would need to be relevant to where I shop at to be of benefit.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3274788 23-Aug-2024 13:34
Send private message

rugrat:

 

They are also canceling the monthly automatic cash back, have to go and convert it manually. I just have the classic card so $1 gives 1 point.

 

 

Yep, I raised that earlier

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright