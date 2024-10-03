Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementCredit Card Surchage - Are you changing your method of payment?
alisam

818 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316302 3-Oct-2024 15:36
Send private message

Probably in the last year or so, every business now wants to charge a surcharge for using a credit card. The percentages for some credit card transactions are beyond what I seem to think was a surcharge guideline of 2.5%.

 

I used to use my credit card for every transaction where I could.

 

Nowadays, I am having to ask a business if there is a credit card surcharge, because some don't tell you on a Tax Invoice. Yes, they may tell you, you can pay by direct credit or by Credit Card, but the surcharge may or may not be mentioned.

 

So, I have (nearly always) changed my payment method to either Cash (which I am sure businesses love) to Direct Credit. In fact, paying by cash gives me a glow of satisfaction.

 

Are you (slowly) changing your payment method?

 

Quite frankly, paying a percentage for anything irritates me e.g Credit Card, Real Estate Agent Fees, Bank Service Margin etc.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
wellygary
8148 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290546 3-Oct-2024 15:41
Send private message

Didn't  the last government promise they had fixed this ???... I guess not..

 

"One of the main components of merchant service fees is the interchange fee. We will cap those for credit card transactions at 0.8 %, which is in line with Australia,” David Clark said.

 

“We’re also capping the interchange fees charged for online debit card transactions at 0.6 %. Contactless debit card interchange fees will stay at their current levels of 0.2 % or less, and for swiped and inserted debit there will be no charge."

 

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/lower-card-fees-way-business-consumers

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
mattwnz
19986 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290547 3-Oct-2024 15:47
Send private message

If they don't charge it, they will be charging for it in their margin anyway, but it  also allows some to increase their margins without putting their price up. But banks seem to be wanting their customers to move away for eftpos and into credit and debit cards, because they can cli the ticket on each transaction. It is a bit like GST, just another tax on the transaction, so as well as  the government getting a %, the bank gets a % as well. Usually if I am going to be charged, I don't use credit card. Except when the amount is small and not worth the hassle of paying different. 

 

TBH they should ban being able to charge extra for paywave like they seem to do overseas. 

mattwnz
19986 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290549 3-Oct-2024 15:48
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Didn't  the last government promise they had fixed this ???... I guess not..

 

"One of the main components of merchant service fees is the interchange fee. We will cap those for credit card transactions at 0.8 %, which is in line with Australia,” David Clark said.

 

“We’re also capping the interchange fees charged for online debit card transactions at 0.6 %. Contactless debit card interchange fees will stay at their current levels of 0.2 % or less, and for swiped and inserted debit there will be no charge."

 

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/lower-card-fees-way-business-consumers

 

 

 

 

They were also supposed to be bringing in a bank deposit guarantee, but years later we are still waiting. I think NZ is one of the only OECD countries without one, and the NZ one is going to be low compared to Oz, and is not adjusted for inflation each year. 



alisam

818 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3290555 3-Oct-2024 16:01
Send private message

I am not a mathematician.

 

This is what was charged on a recent purchase. It's not a lot on a relatively small amount, but heaven forbid on a large amount.

 

 

I wonder whether the Conversion Rate was or was not the official exchange rate for that day and time. Don't know.

 

What is wrong with a standard fixed fee? Obviously less profit for the banks.

 

But, if it was a fixed fee, I am sure it would be much more than the $2.03 I paid for my small transaction.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

KrazyKid
1235 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290562 3-Oct-2024 16:16
Send private message

I always ask about surcharges if it is not clear and use and switch to EFTPOS if there is a surcharge.

 

Saying that, it's working as designed, before other people were subsidising my cash back credit card.
Now less people are giving me that effective discount.

 

Saying that most of my spending is in places that doesn't charge a surcharge regardless.
Maybe I don't eat out much?

Shindig
1572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3290565 3-Oct-2024 16:18
Send private message

I will always insert my card if there is a payWave surcharge. If I was going to use CC and there is a surcharge, I will switch to cash. 

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290567 3-Oct-2024 16:20
Send private message

Definitely avoid paying a surcharge if I can avoid it... 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury



openmedia
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3290569 3-Oct-2024 16:22
Send private message

I try to avoid it where possible, but for larger purchases you don't always have the cash or balance.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

richms
27846 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290573 3-Oct-2024 16:32
Send private message

From the other side, we have had a significant reduction on the number of visa and mastercard transactions in store, and customers that have previously had us charge their card automatically have either gotten over it and signed a director guarantee to get a credit account or gone to paying by bank transfer.

 

All up, very successful to put the surcharge on things. Odd whine from people that have work issued credit cards or don't have any money, but for the first one, their work is paying anyway so who cares, and for those with no money, it is the cost of financing things for up to 55 days.




Richard rich.ms

mattwnz
19986 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290574 3-Oct-2024 16:34
Send private message

I am surprised that supermarkets I go to don't charge it. That would suggest their margins are pretty healthy to absorb that cost. But I am somewhat surprised that  credit card companies don't' forbid their merchants charging  a separate fee, as it discourages the use of credit cards. As long as there is a fee free way to make payment, IMO it shouldn't be that much of an issue for people. 

cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290578 3-Oct-2024 16:37
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

I am surprised that supermarkets I go to don't charge it. That would suggest their margins are pretty healthy to absorb that cost. But I am somewhat surprised that  credit card companies don't' forbid their merchants charging  a separate fee, as it discourages the use of credit cards. As long as there is a fee free way to make payment, IMO it shouldn't be that much of an issue for people. 

 

 

Unfortunately with some online purchases, (e.g. Air New Zealand, NZTA) the only alternative to using a credit card is POLi, which those of us who are security conscious won't ever use. 

 

OnlineEFTPOS needs to be deployed more widely. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

richms
27846 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290580 3-Oct-2024 16:40
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

I am surprised that supermarkets I go to don't charge it. That would suggest their margins are pretty healthy to absorb that cost. But I am somewhat surprised that  credit card companies don't' forbid their merchants charging  a separate fee, as it discourages the use of credit cards. As long as there is a fee free way to make payment, IMO it shouldn't be that much of an issue for people. 

 

 

They used to put in the merchant agreement that you wouldn't charge a surcharge, which is why PB used to list the cash price on things as that was a discount. One of the govts made that term not legal hoping it would help reduce merchant fees because they were absurdly high.

 

They still are. Like most govt meddling in things, it didn't work.

 

Its just the "I want to pay with my watch without touching the machine" type people that seem to have the most problem because they choose not to bring their fee free option with them.




Richard rich.ms

richms
27846 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290581 3-Oct-2024 16:42
Send private message

cddt:

 

Unfortunately with some online purchases, (e.g. Air New Zealand, NZTA) the only alternative to using a credit card is POLi, which those of us who are security conscious won't ever use. 

 

OnlineEFTPOS needs to be deployed more widely. 

 

 

Govt needs to ban poli. they could start with it from their own websites. Or hopefully someone gets hacked and the banks decline compensation because of poli use and that gets media attention.




Richard rich.ms

nova
229 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3290584 3-Oct-2024 16:49
Send private message

cddt:

 

Unfortunately with some online purchases, (e.g. Air New Zealand, NZTA) the only alternative to using a credit card is POLi, which those of us who are security conscious won't ever use. 

 

 

I'm surprised they still allow POLi. One trick with AirNZ for multiple people is to pay with Airpoints dollars for person, and then they don't charge the credit card fee for anyone else on the booking. Handy for international flights if you are travelling with kids, and have enough to cover one person but not everyone. Plus you can still earn airpoints on the people that you pay for with the credit card.

cddt
1393 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290585 3-Oct-2024 16:50
Send private message

richms:

 

Govt needs to ban poli. they could start with it from their own websites. Or hopefully someone gets hacked and the banks decline compensation because of poli use and that gets media attention.

 

 

Agreed. Surprised it has lasted this long. 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipeMercury

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright