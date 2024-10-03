Probably in the last year or so, every business now wants to charge a surcharge for using a credit card. The percentages for some credit card transactions are beyond what I seem to think was a surcharge guideline of 2.5%.

I used to use my credit card for every transaction where I could.

Nowadays, I am having to ask a business if there is a credit card surcharge, because some don't tell you on a Tax Invoice. Yes, they may tell you, you can pay by direct credit or by Credit Card, but the surcharge may or may not be mentioned.

So, I have (nearly always) changed my payment method to either Cash (which I am sure businesses love) to Direct Credit. In fact, paying by cash gives me a glow of satisfaction.

Are you (slowly) changing your payment method?

Quite frankly, paying a percentage for anything irritates me e.g Credit Card, Real Estate Agent Fees, Bank Service Margin etc.