Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementNew credit card scam
geekIT

2361 posts

Uber Geek


#319514 2-May-2025 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Not sure where to put this. Maybe we need a separate section for scams? Maybe we already have one?

 

Anyway, here's what happened just now. The phone rang and a woman's European-accented AI voice informed me that my Visa account had just been debited with a $900 purchase of Bitcoin and, because my account had never been used for Bitcoin purchases before, they were concerned that the transaction was bogus. I was urged to press 1 or 2 to accept or reject the charge. I did neither and waited. A few seconds later there was a 'click' and a heavily accented male Indian voice announced that he was 'John Barker' from the Visa Credit department. I laughed and he hung up.

 

However, this wouldn't be funny for elderly people with Visa cards and who are a little naive. If you have such friends or relatives, do them a favor and warn them about this latest grift.    




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.' Edward Abbey

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Rikkitic
Awrrr
18542 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3369703 2-May-2025 10:25
Send private message quote this post

That one's been around for awhile, hasn't it?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
maoriboy
992 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3369706 2-May-2025 10:28
Send private message quote this post

Yep, I've had this before a number of times, so it's definitely not new.





Linux
11178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3369754 2-May-2025 10:42
Send private message quote this post

New? This is years old



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13676 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3369756 2-May-2025 10:50
Send private message quote this post

Just a variation on the oversea purchase one, thats all.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18542 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3369812 2-May-2025 11:19
Send private message quote this post

I remember when I got hit a few years ago I replied that the payment was okay and did not need to be cancelled. I still got the fellow with the follow-up spiel and it was clear that it didn't make any difference which selection was made or even none at all. They obviously did not expect anyone to not want to cancel the payment. 

 

I told the guy the payment was fine, no problem, I knew what it was and had expected it. This completely confused him and threw him off his script. After going back and forth a few times and me insisting that I was fine with the charge, he mumbled something and hung up.

 

Of course there was no charge. They didn't have access to my account and I knew it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

marpada
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3369813 2-May-2025 11:21
Send private message quote this post

Never received calls but I frequently get fake paypal invoices for bitcoin purchases, and more recently Docusign documents to make it look more legit. Obviously as soon as I read the word bitcoin I mark as spam.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18542 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3369864 2-May-2025 11:31
Send private message quote this post

On reflection I would like to make clear that I was not in any way sniggering at @geekIT's post. Not everyone is always up to date on everything happening in this fast-moving area and it is good that some members want to warn the rest of us about things they encounter. Forewarned is forearmed and the more information the better. Thanks for taking the trouble @geekIT

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3369874 2-May-2025 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Rikkitic:

 

On reflection I would like to make clear that I was not in any way sniggering at @geekIT's post. Not everyone is always up to date on everything happening in this fast-moving area and it is good that some members want to warn the rest of us about things they encounter. Forewarned is forearmed and the more information the better. Thanks for taking the trouble @geekIT

 

 

Didn’t come across as the slightest bit sniggery - good post.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright