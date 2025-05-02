Not sure where to put this. Maybe we need a separate section for scams? Maybe we already have one?

Anyway, here's what happened just now. The phone rang and a woman's European-accented AI voice informed me that my Visa account had just been debited with a $900 purchase of Bitcoin and, because my account had never been used for Bitcoin purchases before, they were concerned that the transaction was bogus. I was urged to press 1 or 2 to accept or reject the charge. I did neither and waited. A few seconds later there was a 'click' and a heavily accented male Indian voice announced that he was 'John Barker' from the Visa Credit department. I laughed and he hung up.

However, this wouldn't be funny for elderly people with Visa cards and who are a little naive. If you have such friends or relatives, do them a favor and warn them about this latest grift.