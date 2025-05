I've recently switched to Quic and was wondering whether anyone else in Dunedin could share their latency to Christchurch?

I was previously with 2degrees and getting about 7 ms to their Christchurch Speedtest server and now with Quic am getting about 12 ms to the Vetta Christchurch server.

Ultimately 5 ms is pretty meaningless but just wanted to check that all is functioning as expected.