timwelch

#317937 28-Nov-2024 18:08
Hi all,

Of recent weeks I seem to be experiencing continual internet dropouts. Any ideas on troubleshooting or am I best to just log a ticket with Quic?

Cheers, Tim

Jiriteach
  #3313907 28-Nov-2024 18:32
See my post here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=317807&page_no=1#3309937

You need to setup SmokePing to accurately track your latency. UDM’s are incredibly sensitive with way too many false positives. My UDM’s tell me everyday I am experiencing high latency, my SmokePings tell me otherwise - https://smokep.se7en.co.nz/smokeping/?target=Servers

It’s commonly discussed in the UDM EA forums.

I’m not with Quic but same applies.




timwelch

  #3313914 28-Nov-2024 19:01
Jiriteach:
You need to setup SmokePing to accurately track your latency. UDM’s are incredibly sensitive with way too many false positives. My UDM’s tell me everyday I am experiencing high latency, my SmokePings tell me otherwise - https://smokep.se7en.co.nz/smokeping/?target=Servers

 

But it's not the latency that I'm concerned about; it's the fact that my internet connection keeps dropping out and its really annoying!

Jiriteach
  #3313918 28-Nov-2024 19:15
Ah - I would still setup like SmokePing to build up a view or trend. I wouldn’t trust the UDM’s as they are prone to lot of false positives.

This is not to say it isn’t happening. In saying - I rarely see drops and when I do - they are accurate since my backup link kicks in and my own remote monitoring probes pick up the drops. I have also setup my UDM’s to message me if the IP changes - even though mine doesn’t since I have static IP’s but gives me another notification.




CYaBro
  #3314034 29-Nov-2024 00:09
Have you tried another Ethernet cable from the UDM to the ONT?
Power cycled the ONT?

Have another router you can try?
With Quic you can switch between PPPoE and DHCP so something else to try maybe.

Could also try assign the internet connection on the UDM to port 8 and see if that makes any difference.

After doing those troubleshooting steps I’d contact Quic if the issue persists.




SimplePotato
  #3314068 29-Nov-2024 08:58
Instability troubleshooting can be a hard one but as CYaBRo suggested swapping to PPPoE for a day or two could be beneficial. PPPoE is up or down and easily tracked from the ISP side, DHCP is a little harder as neither side really knows if the other is communicating all the time. You'll have less performance on PPPoE but it may offer some more insight. 

Before lodging a ticket with Quic please rule out everything your side, including the router - swap it to something else for a bit and see if the behavior continues.




timwelch

  #3314222 29-Nov-2024 15:33
So I went to swap the cable running from the ONT to the UDM Pro and noticed the Ubiquiti 10G SFP+ Copper was super hot.

 

Anyone know if this could be a possible source of the issue?

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3314224 29-Nov-2024 15:38
Those modules do get super hot but I think the UDM is just super sensitive. Just looking at another UDM on Quic I can not see any packet loss messages though so this actually could be worth investigating on your end. The UDM I'm looking at is testing to 1.1.1.1.

 

You on Hyperfibre?




timwelch

  #3314256 29-Nov-2024 17:10
michaelmurfy:

 

You on Hyperfibre?

 

 

Yup.

 

Most of the drop-outs we initially notice because the streaming music stops in the office and then our PC's will drop out.

tanivula
  #3314313 29-Nov-2024 23:19
Out of interest, what is the rest of your network like?

We have been having similar (not on Quic) but related to what might have been considered network loops and the resolution was to remove a somewhat not used unifi flex switch out of the mix.

The cause would usually be when someone with a laptop connected via a dock would resume and connect to wifi and Ian. First tell tale sign was the streaming music stops...

The dumb thing was that there have been no network changes other than unifi updates so things were working absolutely fine until last week?

timwelch

  #3314331 30-Nov-2024 08:28
Well swapping from the SFP port to RJ45 WAN port has made an immediate difference...

timwelch

  #3314333 30-Nov-2024 08:30
tanivula: Out of interest, what is the rest of your network like?

 

UDM Pro into a USW Enterprise 24 Switch. Should be rock solid.

muppet
  #3314347 30-Nov-2024 10:15
timwelch:

Well swapping from the SFP port to RJ45 WAN port has made an immediate difference...



What SFP where you using? Some of those fs.com ones can be pretty dodgy. I'd try another SFP before blaming the port itself.

timwelch

  #3316112 5-Dec-2024 10:33
muppet: What SFP where you using? Some of those fs.com ones can be pretty dodgy. I'd try another SFP before blaming the port itself.

 

It's a genuine Ubquiti one - swapped back and having issues again... dammit.

