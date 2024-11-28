Hi all,
Of recent weeks I seem to be experiencing continual internet dropouts. Any ideas on troubleshooting or am I best to just log a ticket with Quic?
Cheers, Tim
See my post here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=317807&page_no=1#3309937
You need to setup SmokePing to accurately track your latency. UDM’s are incredibly sensitive with way too many false positives. My UDM’s tell me everyday I am experiencing high latency, my SmokePings tell me otherwise - https://smokep.se7en.co.nz/smokeping/?target=Servers
It’s commonly discussed in the UDM EA forums.
I’m not with Quic but same applies.
Jiriteach:
But it's not the latency that I'm concerned about; it's the fact that my internet connection keeps dropping out and its really annoying!
Instability troubleshooting can be a hard one but as CYaBRo suggested swapping to PPPoE for a day or two could be beneficial. PPPoE is up or down and easily tracked from the ISP side, DHCP is a little harder as neither side really knows if the other is communicating all the time. You'll have less performance on PPPoE but it may offer some more insight.
Before lodging a ticket with Quic please rule out everything your side, including the router - swap it to something else for a bit and see if the behavior continues.
So I went to swap the cable running from the ONT to the UDM Pro and noticed the Ubiquiti 10G SFP+ Copper was super hot.
Anyone know if this could be a possible source of the issue?
Those modules do get super hot but I think the UDM is just super sensitive. Just looking at another UDM on Quic I can not see any packet loss messages though so this actually could be worth investigating on your end. The UDM I'm looking at is testing to 1.1.1.1.
You on Hyperfibre?
michaelmurfy:
You on Hyperfibre?
Yup.
Most of the drop-outs we initially notice because the streaming music stops in the office and then our PC's will drop out.
Well swapping from the SFP port to RJ45 WAN port has made an immediate difference...
tanivula: Out of interest, what is the rest of your network like?
UDM Pro into a USW Enterprise 24 Switch. Should be rock solid.
timwelch:
Well swapping from the SFP port to RJ45 WAN port has made an immediate difference...
muppet: What SFP where you using? Some of those fs.com ones can be pretty dodgy. I'd try another SFP before blaming the port itself.
It's a genuine Ubquiti one - swapped back and having issues again... dammit.