NightStalker

#318060 11-Dec-2024 13:12
I'm about to move house and will change to Quic at the same time for the new location.
Just want to check with others before placing the order that DHCP should be ok (and is the better option?) with the Mikrotik ac3.

 

 

 

While moving I was planning on using a skinny smart modem 3 just make sure the connection is up and running and also use it as an interim device until I unpack and reset up my stuff.
Looking at the interface it seems I should be able to set it up as DHCP.  Are there any known problems if I was to do this?

 

 

 

 

schmoogol
  #3319274 11-Dec-2024 13:42
With the hAP ac3 any combination of DHCP/PPPoE and tagged/untagged is possible to set up but the easiest would be DHCP untagged. Just be sure to set passwords and disable external access before plugging it into your ONT.

I don’t know specifically about the Skinny modem but if there is an option to switch PPPoE to DHCP then I would expect it to work. If not, you can change between PPPoE and DHCP in the Quic dashboard.



RunningMan
  #3319339 11-Dec-2024 18:12
schmoogol: you can change between PPPoE and DHCP in the Quic dashboard.

 

You don;t even have to do this. Both are enabled, but you can turn off DHCP if you have a router that is putting both clients on the WNA interface and getting confused.

 

EDIT: Turn off internet detect on the Mikrotik as it will cause this issue if it sits alongside PPPoE.

NightStalker

  #3319466 12-Dec-2024 09:33
thanks all



SimplePotato
  #3319569 12-Dec-2024 14:38
As others have stated the Mikrotik will be fine either way, just ensure you disable whatever client you're not using, or you can bounce between the two unexpected.




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

