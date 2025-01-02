Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UDMSE moving to ROCKET 2G (Hyperfiber.) Lessons Learned
#318276 2-Jan-2025 14:50
Long time Spark user looking to upgrade speed and therefore move to Quic.
(Longtime because it has been rock solid)

 

 

 

Have others connected their UDMSE to QUIC as I am looking for your learnings / experience?
I have searched here but have not found any questions with UDMSE on Quic but did see questions on UDM Pro.

 

Was yours via PPPoE or via DHCP?
(Already noted setup settings from https://www.quic.nz/dhcp-ipoe-authentication-is-here/ and assume an easy change to PPPoE credentials will be all that is needed)

 

My setup below would require an ONT upgrade to a ONT Type 110
which I see has rear ports and a 10G LAN connection.
So I anticipate a visit from Chorus to change this.  (Wellington)
I assume this will connect without issue to the 2.5G WAN on the UDMSE otherwise I will not access the Hyperfiber speed provided?

 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any guidance or links you may share.

 

Ken

  #3327031 2-Jan-2025 16:13
Hey.

 

Not sure if this will help with all your questions, but this is what my setup is. I have 2 ISP connections. I have Quic connected via port 11 (SFP+) and my other ISP via port 9 (2.5 Gbit RJ45) with port 10 (10G SFP+) connecting to my LAN. I don't have HyperFiber .. yet!

 

When signing up I requested to have the connection untagged as my previous ISP did not tag it with a VLAN so the connection just flipped over when the provisioning to Quic happened. If you're using VLAN 10 with your existing ISP you can request that when signing up.

 

As for the connection - I am using DHCP to get my static IP on Quic, but had to configure it to use SLAAC to get IPv6 working. You should be fine with DHCP.

 

I joined less than a month ago and have no regrets, and am hopefully going to upgrade to a HyperFiber plan in the next 1-2 months.

 

--

 

Edit: according to this page (https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product/hyperfibre-home/tech-specs) "The ONT contains an auto-sensing 1gbps/2.5gbps/5gbps/10gbps copper Ethernet" so you should be fine to use the 2.5Gbit RJ45 port.

 
 
 
 

  #3327058 2-Jan-2025 17:41
I have a UDM-SE with Rocket 2G and its been rock solid.

 

Connection is DHCPv4, static IP and tagged VLAN10 and IPv6 SLAAC

 

ONT is connected to UDM-SE Port 10 (10G-SPF)

 

UDM-SE Port 11 (10G-SPF) connected to port USW-Enterprise Port 26 (10G-SPF)

 

2x U6-Enterprise AP's connected to 2.5G ports.

 

I did have it on the UDM-SE 2.5G WAN port and had no issues, but I had few spare SPF modules so moved it over to that, could upgrade to 4G HF if I wanted to but don't have anything on my network that would really benefit from anything more than 2G at the moment.

