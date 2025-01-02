Long time Spark user looking to upgrade speed and therefore move to Quic.

(Longtime because it has been rock solid)

Have others connected their UDMSE to QUIC as I am looking for your learnings / experience?

I have searched here but have not found any questions with UDMSE on Quic but did see questions on UDM Pro.

Was yours via PPPoE or via DHCP?

(Already noted setup settings from https://www.quic.nz/dhcp-ipoe-authentication-is-here/ and assume an easy change to PPPoE credentials will be all that is needed)

My setup below would require an ONT upgrade to a ONT Type 110

which I see has rear ports and a 10G LAN connection.

So I anticipate a visit from Chorus to change this. (Wellington)

I assume this will connect without issue to the 2.5G WAN on the UDMSE otherwise I will not access the Hyperfiber speed provided?





Thanks in advance for any guidance or links you may share.

Ken