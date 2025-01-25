alavaliant

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#318520 25-Jan-2025 21:40
I'm a quic customer in Wellington.     But Just now I noticed that traceroutes show my connection going through bng1-akl2.vetta.net as it's first hop.   And looking at the connection payload details in the quic client information;  it says

 

"server": {
 
        "_id": "66998269a654c192f7614175",
 
        "entity": "Quic",
 
        "radiusSourceAddress": "103.243.102.38",
 
        "shortName": "bng1-akl2",
 
        "delayMS": 0
 
    }

 


So I'm reading that as saying my connection is still on the Auckland POP?   I'd been somewhat assuming that I'd been migrated already.  But had not looked closely after the initial Wellington POP migrations were happening as I was busy with other things.  I'm not sure if some customers have been intentionally left on the Auckland POP or if there is some other factor at play (I'm on hyperfibre)?  Or if my connection has just been accidentally missed?

 

 

 

 

 


 

  #3335868 25-Jan-2025 22:57
It should be. Just log a problem report (you'll find it under the Support menu in the portal) and they'll get you switched over.




  #3335899 26-Jan-2025 09:45
Thanks for confirming.   Have filed a problem report as suggested.

