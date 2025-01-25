alavaliant

I'm a quic customer in Wellington. But Just now I noticed that traceroutes show my connection going through bng1-akl2.vetta.net as it's first hop. And looking at the connection payload details in the quic client information; it says





"server": { "_id": "66998269a654c192f7614175", "entity": "Quic", "radiusSourceAddress": "103.243.102.38", "shortName": "bng1-akl2", "delayMS": 0 }



So I'm reading that as saying my connection is still on the Auckland POP? I'd been somewhat assuming that I'd been migrated already. But had not looked closely after the initial Wellington POP migrations were happening as I was busy with other things. I'm not sure if some customers have been intentionally left on the Auckland POP or if there is some other factor at play (I'm on hyperfibre)? Or if my connection has just been accidentally missed?



