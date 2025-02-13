Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Never had a blip so far for months with all those outages, but today there was no scheduled outage notification but yet I had an outage. 

 

My WiFi was down, checked PFSense and it was showing the following logs (bottom to up) 

 

 

 

Went down around 11.40PM and had to manually connect (after it auto-tried few times) around 11:47PM

 

Removed some logs about the same reconnecting message. 

 

Checking if anyone else had this in Auckland? 

 

 

 

Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: LayerUp
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Ack-Sent --> Opened
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: rec'd Configure Ack #1 (Ack-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] SECDNS 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] PRIDNS 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPADDR 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: SendConfigReq #2
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] COMPPROTO VJCOMP, 16 comp. channels, no comp-cid
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: rec'd Configure Reject #1 (Req-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] rec'd unexpected protocol Bridging NCP, rejecting
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] rec'd unexpected protocol MPLS Control Protocol (RFC 3032), rejecting
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Req-Sent --> Ack-Sent
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: SendConfigAck #1
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: rec'd Configure Request #1 (Req-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: SendConfigReq #1
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: Up event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] SECDNS 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] PRIDNS 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] COMPPROTO VJCOMP, 16 comp. channels, no comp-cid
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPADDR 0.0.0.0
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: SendConfigReq #1
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: Up event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: LayerStart
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Initial --> Starting
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPV6CP: Open event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: LayerStart
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: state change Initial --> Starting
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] IPCP: Open event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan] Bundle: Status update: up 1 link, total bandwidth 64000 bps
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: Join bundle "wan"
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: Matched action 'bundle "wan" ""'
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: authorization successful
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MESG: Login ok
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PAP: rec'd ACK #0 len: 13
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: LayerUp
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PAP: sending REQUEST #1 len: 22
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PAP: using authname "quic@quic.nz"
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: auth: peer wants PAP, I want nothing
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Ack-Sent --> Opened
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Ack #2 (Ack-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Req-Sent --> Ack-Sent
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigAck #2
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Request #2 (Req-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigReq #2
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PROTOCOMP
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Reject #1 (Req-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MP MRRU 1600
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigRej #1
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MP MRRU 1600
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Request #1 (Req-Sent)
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] MRU 1500
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PROTOCOMP
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigReq #1
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: Up event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: UP event
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: connection successful
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: rec'd PPP-Max-Payload '1500'
Feb 12 23:47:25    ppp    82567    PPPoE: rec'd ACNAME "bng1-akl1.vetta.net"
Feb 12 23:47:23    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:47:23    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:47:23    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1
Feb 12 23:47:22    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1 in 1 seconds
Feb 12 23:47:22    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:47:22    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:47:22    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: LayerStart
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Initial --> Starting
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] LCP: Open event
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan_link0] Link: OPEN event
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [undefined] GetSystemIfaceMTU: SIOCGIFMTU failed: Device not configured
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    [wan] Bundle: Interface ng0 created
Feb 12 23:47:13    ppp    82567    web: web is not running
Feb 12 23:47:12    ppp    3719    process 3719 terminated
Feb 12 23:47:12    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: Shutdown
Feb 12 23:47:12    ppp    82567    waiting for process 3719 to die...
Feb 12 23:47:12    ppp    3719    [wan] Bundle: Shutdown
Feb 12 23:47:11    ppp    82567    waiting for process 3719 to die...
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: Close event
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: Close event
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    3719    [wan] IFACE: Close event
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    3719    caught fatal signal TERM
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    82567    waiting for process 3719 to die...
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    82567    process 82567 started, version 5.9
Feb 12 23:47:10    ppp    82567    Multi-link PPP daemon for FreeBSD
Feb 12 23:47:09    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:47:09    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:47:09    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 29
Feb 12 23:47:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 29 in 2 seconds
Feb 12 23:47:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:47:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:47:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:46:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:46:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 28
Feb 12 23:46:55    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 28 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:55    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:46:55    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:46:55    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:46:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:46:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 27
Feb 12 23:46:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 27 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:46:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:46:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:32    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:46:32    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:46:32    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 26
Feb 12 23:46:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 26 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:46:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:46:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:46:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:46:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 25
Feb 12 23:46:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 25 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:46:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:46:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:46:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:46:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 24
Feb 12 23:46:03    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 24 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:46:03    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:46:03    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:46:03    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:45:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:45:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 23
Feb 12 23:45:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 23 in 2 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:45:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:45:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:43    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:45:43    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:45:43    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 22
Feb 12 23:45:40    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 22 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:40    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:45:40    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:45:40    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:31    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:45:31    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:45:31    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 21
Feb 12 23:45:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 21 in 2 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:45:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:45:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:45:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:45:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:45:20    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 20
Feb 12 23:45:19    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 20 in 1 seconds

 

 

 

*** removed reconnect logs here ***

 

 

 


Feb 12 23:43:29    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 10
Feb 12 23:43:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 10 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:43:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:43:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:43:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:43:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:43:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:43:16    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 9
Feb 12 23:43:13    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 9 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:43:13    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:43:13    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:43:13    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:43:04    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:43:04    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:43:04    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 8
Feb 12 23:43:01    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 8 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:43:01    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:43:01    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:43:01    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:42:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:42:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 7
Feb 12 23:42:51    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 7 in 1 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:51    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:42:51    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:42:51    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:42    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:42:42    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:42:42    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 6
Feb 12 23:42:39    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 6 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:39    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:42:39    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:42:39    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:30    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:42:30    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:42:30    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 5
Feb 12 23:42:27    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 5 in 3 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:27    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:42:27    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:42:27    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:18    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:42:18    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:42:18    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 4
Feb 12 23:42:17    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 4 in 1 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:17    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:42:17    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:42:17    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:08    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:42:08    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:42:08    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 3
Feb 12 23:42:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 3 in 1 seconds
Feb 12 23:42:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:42:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:42:07    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:41:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:41:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:41:58    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 2
Feb 12 23:41:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 2 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:41:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:41:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:41:54    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds
Feb 12 23:41:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''
Feb 12 23:41:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'
Feb 12 23:41:45    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1 in 4 seconds
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: LayerStart
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Stopped --> Starting
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] PPPoE: connection closed
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: LayerFinish
Feb 12 23:41:41    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Stopping --> Stopped
Feb 12 23:41:39    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: SendTerminateReq #4
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: LayerDown
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: SendTerminateReq #3
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] Bundle: Last link has gone, no links for bw-manage defined
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Closing --> Initial
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] Bundle: No NCPs left. Closing links...
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: LayerFinish
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: Down event
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: state change Closing --> Initial
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: LayerFinish
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: Down event
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IFACE: Set description "WAN"
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IFACE: Rename interface pppoe0 to pppoe0
Feb 12 23:41:25    ppp    3719    [wan] IFACE: Down event
Feb 12 23:41:23    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: LayerDown
Feb 12 23:41:23    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: SendTerminateReq #2
Feb 12 23:41:23    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: state change Opened --> Closing
Feb 12 23:41:23    ppp    3719    [wan] IPV6CP: Close event
Feb 12 23:41:23    ppp    3719    [wan] IFACE: Removing IPv4 address from pppoe0 failed(IGNORING for now. This should be only for PPPoE friendly!): Can't assign requested address
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: LayerDown
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: SendTerminateReq #4
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: state change Opened --> Closing
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan] IPCP: Close event
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan] Bundle: Status update: up 0 links, total bandwidth 9600 bps
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] Link: Leave bundle "wan"
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: state change Opened --> Stopping
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: peer not responding to echo requests
Feb 12 23:41:12    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: no reply to 5 echo request(s)
Feb 12 23:41:02    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: no reply to 4 echo request(s)
Feb 12 23:40:52    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: no reply to 3 echo request(s)
Feb 12 23:40:42    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: no reply to 2 echo request(s)
Feb 12 23:40:32    ppp    3719    [wan_link0] LCP: no reply to 1 echo request(s)

Scheduled Chorus maintenance. You should have seen an email 10 days ago for it. 




Yep, that's correct. Missed that notification. 

 

 

 

