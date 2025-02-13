Never had a blip so far for months with all those outages, but today there was no scheduled outage notification but yet I had an outage.

My WiFi was down, checked PFSense and it was showing the following logs (bottom to up)

Went down around 11.40PM and had to manually connect (after it auto-tried few times) around 11:47PM

Removed some logs about the same reconnecting message.

Checking if anyone else had this in Auckland?

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: LayerUp

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: state change Ack-Sent --> Opened

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: rec'd Configure Ack #1 (Ack-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] SECDNS 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] PRIDNS 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPADDR 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: SendConfigReq #2

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] COMPPROTO VJCOMP, 16 comp. channels, no comp-cid

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: rec'd Configure Reject #1 (Req-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] rec'd unexpected protocol Bridging NCP, rejecting

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] rec'd unexpected protocol MPLS Control Protocol (RFC 3032), rejecting

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: state change Req-Sent --> Ack-Sent

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: SendConfigAck #1

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: rec'd Configure Request #1 (Req-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: SendConfigReq #1

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: Up event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] SECDNS 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] PRIDNS 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] COMPPROTO VJCOMP, 16 comp. channels, no comp-cid

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPADDR 0.0.0.0

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: SendConfigReq #1

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: Up event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: LayerStart

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: state change Initial --> Starting

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPV6CP: Open event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: LayerStart

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: state change Initial --> Starting

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] IPCP: Open event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan] Bundle: Status update: up 1 link, total bandwidth 64000 bps

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: Join bundle "wan"

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: Matched action 'bundle "wan" ""'

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: authorization successful

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MESG: Login ok

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PAP: rec'd ACK #0 len: 13

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: LayerUp

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PAP: sending REQUEST #1 len: 22

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PAP: using authname "quic@quic.nz"

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: auth: peer wants PAP, I want nothing

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: state change Ack-Sent --> Opened

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Ack #2 (Ack-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: state change Req-Sent --> Ack-Sent

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigAck #2

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Request #2 (Req-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigReq #2

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PROTOCOMP

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Reject #1 (Req-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MP MRRU 1600

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigRej #1

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MP MRRU 1600

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x09ea687f

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] AUTHPROTO PAP

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Configure Request #1 (Req-Sent)

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MAGICNUM 0x8bb92700

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] MRU 1500

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PROTOCOMP

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: SendConfigReq #1

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: state change Starting --> Req-Sent

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: Up event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: UP event

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: connection successful

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: rec'd PPP-Max-Payload '1500'

Feb 12 23:47:25 ppp 82567 PPPoE: rec'd ACNAME "bng1-akl1.vetta.net"

Feb 12 23:47:23 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''

Feb 12 23:47:23 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'

Feb 12 23:47:23 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1

Feb 12 23:47:22 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: reconnection attempt 1 in 1 seconds

Feb 12 23:47:22 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: Down event

Feb 12 23:47:22 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: DOWN event

Feb 12 23:47:22 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE connection timeout after 9 seconds

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: Connecting to ''

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] PPPoE: Set PPP-Max-Payload to '1500'

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: LayerStart

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: state change Initial --> Starting

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] LCP: Open event

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan_link0] Link: OPEN event

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [undefined] GetSystemIfaceMTU: SIOCGIFMTU failed: Device not configured

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 [wan] Bundle: Interface ng0 created

Feb 12 23:47:13 ppp 82567 web: web is not running

Feb 12 23:47:12 ppp 3719 process 3719 terminated

Feb 12 23:47:12 ppp 3719 [wan_link0] Link: Shutdown

Feb 12 23:47:12 ppp 82567 waiting for process 3719 to die...

Feb 12 23:47:12 ppp 3719 [wan] Bundle: Shutdown

Feb 12 23:47:11 ppp 82567 waiting for process 3719 to die...

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 3719 [wan] IPV6CP: Close event

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 3719 [wan] IPCP: Close event

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 3719 [wan] IFACE: Close event

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 3719 caught fatal signal TERM

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 82567 waiting for process 3719 to die...

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 82567 process 82567 started, version 5.9

Feb 12 23:47:10 ppp 82567 Multi-link PPP daemon for FreeBSD

*** removed reconnect logs here ***



