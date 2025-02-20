Hello.
Just checking if Quic will send you an email when all is connected their end?
I see in the portal - the plan is Active but not getting anything on PPOE.
Am I too early and I should await for an email confirmation?
Thank you.
Hello.
Just checking if Quic will send you an email when all is connected their end?
I see in the portal - the plan is Active but not getting anything on PPOE.
Am I too early and I should await for an email confirmation?
Thank you.
The little things make the biggest difference.
OK. Answering my question, I see the email to state I'll be active from 6am this morning.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Connection not working.
I think I need to wait for a confirmation email to say its all sorted.
Do you think I need to reboot ONT for a PORT 2 activation?
The little things make the biggest difference.
Who was your outgoing provider?
Referral Link Quic
Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out
Get a power credit on sign up
Look at your sign up email for your connection details along with the connection time.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
All working now!
Thank you.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Shindig:
All working now!
Thank you.
This your relative in a rental (previous thread)
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
It is, however I have an issue with some infrastructure now. Nothing to do with with Quic, that is working fine.
Issue with cabling between the two sleepouts. The ONT is in the first sleepout, and a patch cable ran underneath the property to the second.
It's all installed well, wall socket etc... however it's broken somewhere. No connection when going via the patch cable, if I plug router directly into Port 2, I get a connection to Quic.
Nightmare!
The little things make the biggest difference.