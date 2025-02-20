Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quic - Email Once Active?
Shindig

Uber Geek

#318778 20-Feb-2025 09:19
Hello.

 

Just checking if Quic will send you an email when all is connected their end?

 

I see in the portal - the plan is Active but not getting anything on PPOE. 

 

Am I too early and I should await for an email confirmation?

 

Thank you. 






Shindig

Uber Geek

  #3344825 20-Feb-2025 09:31
OK. Answering my question, I see the email to state I'll be active from 6am this morning. 

 

 






 
 
 
 

Shindig

Uber Geek

  #3344837 20-Feb-2025 10:07
Connection not working.

 

I think I need to wait for a confirmation email to say its all sorted.

 

Do you think I need to reboot ONT for a PORT 2 activation?






hsvhel
Uber Geek

  #3344853 20-Feb-2025 10:50
Who was your outgoing provider?

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
Uber Geek

  #3344876 20-Feb-2025 12:31
Look at your sign up email for your connection details along with the connection time. 





Shindig

Uber Geek

  #3344877 20-Feb-2025 12:32
All working now!

 

Thank you.






nztim
Uber Geek

  #3344965 20-Feb-2025 15:03
Shindig:

 

All working now!

 

Thank you.

 

 

This your relative in a rental (previous thread)




 

Shindig

Uber Geek

  #3345172 21-Feb-2025 06:28
It is, however I have an issue with some infrastructure now. Nothing to do with with Quic, that is working fine.

 

Issue with cabling between the two sleepouts. The ONT is in the first sleepout, and a patch cable ran underneath the property to the second. 

 

It's all installed well, wall socket etc... however it's broken somewhere. No connection when going via the patch cable, if I plug router directly into Port 2, I get a connection to Quic. 

 

 

 

Nightmare!






