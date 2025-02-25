After some advice as to who this sits with, in terms of investigation right through to a resolution.

I'll type it out in bullet points so its concise, to the point!

Two separate units\sleepouts built on the landlords property

Unit one has a ONT installed

Unit two has a network wall socket connecting to ONT port2

Blue patch cable running underneath unit 2 to unit 1

Quic service livened up port 2 last week

Router plugged into unit 2 wall socket - no internet connection (PPoE or DHCP)

Router plugged into ONT port 2 using the network cable provided in the router box - internet worked

The scenario suggests the cable between the two units is damaged.

Landlord is stating it's the provider that doesn't support the 'setup' - Quic do. A port 2 activation is one of the options on the signup page

Landlord has said previous tenants had no issue with Internet.

Landlord also stating that a ONT wasn't installed in unit 2 because there was anymore available 'fibre connections'

Landlord has stated that Chrous installed the network cable between the two units and its their responsibility

Renters should be contacting the provider, to initiate a fault call with Chorus.

What step do I take next?

Thank you