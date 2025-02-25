Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Port 2 Activation - 2 Separate Units\Sleepputs - One ONT - Patch Cable
Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318834 25-Feb-2025 12:25
After some advice as to who this sits with, in terms of investigation right through to a resolution. 

 

I'll type it out in bullet points so its concise, to the point!

 

  • Two separate units\sleepouts built on the landlords property
  • Unit one has a ONT installed
  • Unit two has a network wall socket connecting to ONT port2
  • Blue patch cable running underneath unit 2 to unit 1
  • Quic service livened up port 2 last week
  • Router plugged into unit 2 wall socket - no internet connection (PPoE or DHCP)
  • Router plugged into ONT port 2 using the network cable provided in the router box - internet worked

The scenario suggests the cable between the two units is damaged. 

 

  • Landlord is stating it's the provider that doesn't support the 'setup' - Quic do. A port 2 activation is one of the options on the signup page
  • Landlord has said previous tenants had no issue with Internet.
  • Landlord also stating that a ONT wasn't installed in unit 2 because there was anymore available 'fibre connections'
  • Landlord has stated that Chrous installed the network cable between the two units and its their responsibility 
  • Renters should be contacting the provider, to initiate a fault call with Chorus.

 

 

What step do I take next?

 

Thank you

 

 




CYaBro
4538 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3346593 25-Feb-2025 12:35
Can you get that network cable between the two units tested to confirm that is faulty/damaged?

 

That's what it certainly sounds like, and you basically confirmed that by connecting a router directly to port 2 on the ONT.




richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346595 25-Feb-2025 12:42
Firstly check if this is even a legitimate rental that you have and not part of a boarding/flatmate situation as that really changes what rights you have.




Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346598 25-Feb-2025 12:43
Yes, this would be the next approach and we could do it ourselves, and happy to do so... But should we?

 

If anyone has a network cable tester I could borrow please - Auckland, Silverdale area. 

 

The UGreen one at PBTech is sold out!




Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346600 25-Feb-2025 12:48
richms:

 

Firstly check if this is even a legitimate rental that you have and not part of a boarding/flatmate situation as that really changes what rights you have.

 

 

 

 

This is another issue, because the unit doesn't have a CCC or an official address that is searchable on Auckland Council rates website for example, or Quic address checker.

 

It does completely raise all reg flags!

 

However Barefoot and Thompson drew up a rental tenancy agreement??!!?!




nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3346608 25-Feb-2025 13:22
Landlord should replace the cable, it's their hodge podge setup that is causing these issues, if you plug into the ONT in the primary unit and its all good, the cable is at fault and they ran the cable, so they need to replace it.

 

It terms of people who could offer replacing the cable on Auckland I would suggest Fraser known as @coffeebaron on geekzone but he will want to get paid for doing this, by the landlord

 

 

 

 




Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346610 25-Feb-2025 13:38
Can we assume that Chrous didn't lay the cable between the two units. They would only do the fibre and ONT install?




Behodar
10384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346611 25-Feb-2025 13:44
Chorus almost certainly did not install that cable.

 

If you don't have a dedicated cable tester, just connect a computer at each end and see whether the light on the socket lights up.



nedkelly
652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3346612 25-Feb-2025 13:45
Shindig:

 

Can we assume that Chrous didn't lay the cable between the two units. They would only do the fibre and ONT install?

 

 

Correct, Chorus only cover everything up to (And including) the ONT, nothing past that, it would then fall to the owner/occupier.

wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346613 25-Feb-2025 13:45
Pretty much everything you have said screams "cowboy install" and the landlord sounds like a lazy B@#tard...

 

1) The link between the 2 buildings will NOT be part of the Chorus Network,  

 

As you have determined this cable is faulty... 

 

(Don't take  "the previous tenants had no problems- you have no idea if they were even using that setup, or had a wireless/wifi connection) 

 

If you are lucky its badly terminated, if you are unlucky its something worse... 

 

Is it too much to hope that its in a conduit?  you could use the defective cable to draw a new one through..

 

BUT, it sounds like you wont get any help from the LL, 

 

 

Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346614 25-Feb-2025 13:47
This is all golden information GZers! I love this community. 

 

Thank you. 

 

My relative will go back to the LL via Barfoot and Thompson agent. 




Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346617 25-Feb-2025 13:53
wellygary:

 

Pretty much everything you have said screams "cowboy install" and the landlord sounds like a lazy B@#tard...

 

1) The link between the 2 buildings will NOT be part of the Chorus Network,  

 

As you have determined this cable is faulty... 

 

(Don't take  "the previous tenants had no problems- you have no idea if they were even using that setup, or had a wireless/wifi connection) 

 

If you are lucky its badly terminated, if you are unlucky its something worse... 

 

Is it too much to hope that its in a conduit?  you could use the defective cable to draw a new one through..

 

BUT, it sounds like you wont get any help from the LL, 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conduit up the side of the unit, but underneath the unit the cable is exposed, tacked to the flooring. 




CYaBro
4538 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3346623 25-Feb-2025 13:56
Shindig:

 

 

 

Conduit up the side of the unit, but underneath the unit the cable is exposed, tacked to the flooring. 

 

 

If it hasn't been attached with the correct tool then the cable could very well be damaged.




wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346630 25-Feb-2025 14:21
Shindig:

 

Conduit up the side of the unit, but underneath the unit the cable is exposed, tacked to the flooring. 

 

 

A few photos from both the ONT and the socket in the other unit would be helpful

 

(if you can open the termination outlet socket so we can see whats inside that would be extra great) 

Shindig

1576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3346642 25-Feb-2025 14:29
I did take a photo of port 2 on the ONT when I had access to it.

 

 

I assume standard patch cable and not for outside installs. 

 

 




richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346646 25-Feb-2025 14:40
That looks like solid cable so there is a good chance that its got a wrong plug on it which gives a crap connection and may need a squeeze in a crimp tool to get some connection again, but if it is a plug for stranded cable on solid stuff it will fail again as things move around in the plug. Really need to have a better look at the pins and see what the jacket says to know either way tho.




