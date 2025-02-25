After some advice as to who this sits with, in terms of investigation right through to a resolution.
I'll type it out in bullet points so its concise, to the point!
- Two separate units\sleepouts built on the landlords property
- Unit one has a ONT installed
- Unit two has a network wall socket connecting to ONT port2
- Blue patch cable running underneath unit 2 to unit 1
- Quic service livened up port 2 last week
- Router plugged into unit 2 wall socket - no internet connection (PPoE or DHCP)
- Router plugged into ONT port 2 using the network cable provided in the router box - internet worked
The scenario suggests the cable between the two units is damaged.
- Landlord is stating it's the provider that doesn't support the 'setup' - Quic do. A port 2 activation is one of the options on the signup page
- Landlord has said previous tenants had no issue with Internet.
- Landlord also stating that a ONT wasn't installed in unit 2 because there was anymore available 'fibre connections'
- Landlord has stated that Chrous installed the network cable between the two units and its their responsibility
- Renters should be contacting the provider, to initiate a fault call with Chorus.
What step do I take next?
Thank you