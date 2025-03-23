JeremyNzl:

In terms of longer than necessary routes and latency, there have been no significant improvements for those in the south. Quic uses Chorus' Tail Extension Service for some regions. It is possible that this will route you via the South Dunedin Exchange and then back via central again up to Christchurch instead of taking a more direct route. Unfortunately Quic don't have any control over this as far as I'm aware. Hopefully someone else in the area can confirm for you whether tail extension goes via Dunedin for Clyde (or maybe this is already the case for your existing connection and there would be no change in latency). This information from 2016 (link) suggests that at least Queenstown goes via Dunedin but things could easily have changed since then.

Otherwise for me most things have been fine - no problems with upload. They are very active with communication when there are issues, particularly on their Discord channel.