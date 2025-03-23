Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
JeremyNzl

359 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319114 23-Mar-2025 21:15
Hi Guys, 

 

 

 

Iam looking to get a 2/2 hyperfibre connection in Clyde Central Otago, 

 

I see from reading the current Quic forum, There have been some issues with upload and latency for South Island albeit these posts originate in 2024

 

Just looking for some 2025 updates on what I can reasonably expect from a Quic hyper fibre connection at the above location. 

 

 

 

ALso resident is looking to use 2nd ont port for a standard connection at a later date, do I need to clarify this on the new hyper fibre install, and where do I communicate this 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks Jeremy

Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356766 23-Mar-2025 23:15
Quic have had some teething troubles mostly due to rapid growth, but are a pretty great little ISP. Can't speak for the South Island but I'm more than happy with my connection lately. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3356769 23-Mar-2025 23:24
In terms of longer than necessary routes and latency, there have been no significant improvements for those in the south. Quic uses Chorus' Tail Extension Service for some regions. It is possible that this will route you via the South Dunedin Exchange and then back via central again up to Christchurch instead of taking a more direct route. Unfortunately Quic don't have any control over this as far as I'm aware. Hopefully someone else in the area can confirm for you whether tail extension goes via Dunedin for Clyde (or maybe this is already the case for your existing connection and there would be no change in latency). This information from 2016 (link) suggests that at least Queenstown goes via Dunedin but things could easily have changed since then.

 

Otherwise for me most things have been fine - no problems with upload. They are very active with communication when there are issues, particularly on their Discord channel.

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356776 24-Mar-2025 00:04
@3l3m3nt is based in Dunedin on Hyperfibre and has zero issues and even runs a 4K Livestream from his connection of Dunedin: https://dunedin-live.dalleyfamily.net/ 

 

Yes, TES can route traffic randomly and there is no control there but the more people that connect down south the better the business case is for a local point of presence to route around this.

 

If you're wanting to help somebody pay their broadband then hit the link in @Lias's signature (this gives them $50). There are also a number of Easter Eggs on Quic's site that will give you signup bonuses if found otherwise Lias can also post his free connection code.

 

I do also really recommend them and always have based on their communication to customers including passing across upcoming maintenance and being really open. Their Discord community is also quite good with a great bunch of people.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



lloydw
21 posts

Geek


  #3356817 24-Mar-2025 09:10
I’m based in Wanaka and the latency to the Christchurch BNG is 23ms, not sure how that compares with your current ISP.

 

 

 

I believe most of the South Island routing issues have been resolved. I WFH and have been with Quic since before all the upgrades. It’s a great little ISP, communication is fantastic and the network has become very reliable. If you’re concerned about possible performance issues I suggest you grab a free install promo code and get it set as a second connection and test it out for a month before cancelling your current ISP. 

 

NOTE: I’m not using Hyperfibre

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356819 24-Mar-2025 09:17
You can also run a Speedtest from their network at the bottom of this page: https://www.quic.nz/status/ - just need to know the Speedtest server ID 😊




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3356826 24-Mar-2025 09:47
I don't think it will be long until Quic get more points of presence due to rapid growth, including Dunedin there were some teething issues with the Extension service to the CHC BNG but I think these are now resolved 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

JeremyNzl

359 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3356843 24-Mar-2025 10:29
Thanks All, 

 

 

 

I have signed up from Lias link, and used Michaels free setup code.

 

Thanks for the advice. I am coming from a wan setup of Starlink, adsl2 70mb and a wisp link 

 

So even with a 23ms ping to Christchurch i will be winning. 

 

Looking forward to being onboard,

 

I was going to run with 2deg originally due to there dunedin pop, but there enforced supplied Modem was a dealbreaker. 

 

 

 

Look forward to seeing u all on the discord. 

 

 

 

Cheers Jeremy

 

 

 
 
 
 

schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3356868 24-Mar-2025 11:37
nztim:

 

…there were some teething issues with the Extension service to the CHC BNG but I think these are now resolved 

 

 

If you’re referring to the circuitous routing from TES, this is still the same for me in Dunedin as when I joined mid-2024. 23 ms from Wanaka to Christchurch indicates to me that traffic is taking an even longer route  than the Dunedin loop I’m on - I would have expected it to be closer to 18 ms.


Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3356882 24-Mar-2025 13:04
JeremyNzl:

 

I have signed up from Lias link, and used Michaels free setup code.

 

..

 

Look forward to seeing u all on the discord. 

 

 

Thanks for using my link, see you on Discord :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

