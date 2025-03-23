JeremyNzl:

Hi Guys,
Iam looking to get a 2/2 hyperfibre connection in Clyde Central Otago,
I see from reading the current Quic forum, There have been some issues with upload and latency for South Island albeit these posts originate in 2024
Just looking for some 2025 updates on what I can reasonably expect from a Quic hyper fibre connection at the above location.
ALso resident is looking to use 2nd ont port for a standard connection at a later date, do I need to clarify this on the new hyper fibre install, and where do I communicate this
Thanks Jeremy