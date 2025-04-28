Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Troubleshooting request - mail.com
#319471 28-Apr-2025 13:26
For the last week I have been unable to log in to my mail.com (owned by Yahoo mail) account via browser.

 

I can get to www.mail.com - and click the login link. 

 

However on filling in any details for username/password the result is "This site can't be reached"- ERR_CONNECTION_RESET. 
The URL it is trying to access is https://login.mail.com/login#.7518-header-login1-1

 

This is happening both on network cable and wifi. 

 

The Android App for it has also been having issues when on Wifi - which went away when on Cellular data. 

 

If I hotspot through my android phone - it works, and I can access my email. 

 

That seems to point to the issue being with either some router settings, or the Quic Network itself. 

 

 

 

Request:  Can somebody please try accessing mail.com and logging in - and see if they also encounter the same issue. 

 

Username/password doesn't seem to matter - its just a complete failure to connect to 'login.mail.com'. 

 

 

 

Broadband provider:  Quic
Router:  TPLink BE3600

 

Can access internet, play games, go on discord etc etc no problem - just not this one particular site. 

 

Any hints / tips as to troubleshooting steps ?

 

 

  #3368284 28-Apr-2025 13:46
Working fine here with a new mail.com account on a Quic connection.

 

That URL is their help page.

 

 




