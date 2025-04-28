For the last week I have been unable to log in to my mail.com (owned by Yahoo mail) account via browser.

I can get to www.mail.com - and click the login link.

However on filling in any details for username/password the result is "This site can't be reached"- ERR_CONNECTION_RESET.

The URL it is trying to access is https://login.mail.com/login#.7518-header-login1-1

This is happening both on network cable and wifi.

The Android App for it has also been having issues when on Wifi - which went away when on Cellular data.

If I hotspot through my android phone - it works, and I can access my email.

That seems to point to the issue being with either some router settings, or the Quic Network itself.

Request: Can somebody please try accessing mail.com and logging in - and see if they also encounter the same issue.

Username/password doesn't seem to matter - its just a complete failure to connect to 'login.mail.com'.

Broadband provider: Quic

Router: TPLink BE3600

Can access internet, play games, go on discord etc etc no problem - just not this one particular site.

Any hints / tips as to troubleshooting steps ?