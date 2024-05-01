In case you don't know about it: Self-Hosted Applications and Alternatives (selfh.st)
In case you don't know about it: Self-Hosted Applications and Alternatives (selfh.st)
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty Ape | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Oh no!
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
mentalinc:
Oh no!
Don't you mean oh yes I can have even more containers and apps that I don't use?
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP
Emailed the admin to add my apps to the list.