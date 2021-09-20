jonathan18

I'm looking to replace a stereo in our dining/kitchen with a pair of affordable active speakers to free up the space where the amp and (totally unused) CD player currently sit.
The main features I'm looking for are:
- stereo pair - not interested in a single speaker
- relatively compact, especially depth (no more than about 22cm)
- able to fill a moderately sized room with decent quality audio
- no more than about $600
- RCA outs (for use with a sub)
- don't have to be smart or provide wireless connections (BT or WiFi), as they'll be used with a CC Audio so RCA or 3.5 (analogue and/or digital) will suffice
At this stage, the model I've found that most fits the bill is the Audioengine 5+, which look especially nice in bamboo. (Can't see any key advantage to pay more for the Wireless version.)
Any thoughts on the relative merits of these speakers, or any other models that may fit the bill? @Sideface: Going by other threads I've read here on GZ you seem to be a fan of the brand, so I'd welcome your thoughts.
Many thanks.