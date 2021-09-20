jonathan18

I have quite a few pairs of Edifier speakers as I have found them to have an unbeatable sound/value combination if you're spending under $300 (probably even under a higher pricepoint, depending on how you choose to balance that sound/value axes).

The Warehouse stock a range which can be found on special every couple of months, although they currently have less models than they used to - I bought a pair of the 1700BT for $169, and a pair of the 1280TS for $109. I use the 1700BT in my shed, connected to a chromecast audio and the 1280T next to the bed, connected to a chromecast audio and the TV. The good thing about those models is that you can connect two RCA inputs simultaneously, no source-switching required.

The R1855DB has a subwoofer out, and was recently on sale for $185.95 from Catch.co.nz, but they seem to be out of stock now. As far as looks, all of them go for the boring rather than beautiful of course.

I use a dedicated amp and a pair of psb speakers for my office desk, but for the second PC I have a pair of s880db, which are a bit smaller but look a lot prettier than the rest of their range.

I don't only use Edifiers - I have a KEF setup in the lounge, B&W's in the dining room etc, but the Edifiers really are hard to beat if you want a good little active setup.