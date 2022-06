On my very old non-android Panasonic plasma - you just turn the volume down to zero on the actual TV.

The optical output shouldn't be affected by this.

EDIT: I am assuming you never want the sound to come out of the TV speakers and only the sound bar?

EDIT2: Sorry - I realise that maybe you dont have the Viera link settings on the Android TV that let you choose what is going to handle the audio output? On the older TVs, you go into that and toggle between the Home theatre and the TV. So you can zero the TV volume and then toggle back to Home theatre as the output and from then on the TV never makes a peep.

EDIT3: Maybe this helps https://www.click4infos.com/how-to-connect-soundbar-to-panasonic-tv/