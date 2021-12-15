Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Recommend some bookshelf speakers for $300ish
lookout

#291947 15-Dec-2021 07:04
Hi all, I got a nice Pressie card from work this Xmas and I think I’ll spend it on some new speakers for my living room. My Sony receiver is 120w per channel. This will be a 2.0 system for listening to music.

For reference I’ve been using the entry level Edifier (1280?) and was really happy with those but now I’ve dusted off the old CD player and thrown the receiver into the mix I need to go passive.

So, here are the contenders within my budget:

- Pioneer SS-B22-LR $299
- Q Acoustic 3010 $299
- Dali Spektor 1 $299
- Cambridge SX-50 $339
- Polk T15 $349

Thanks in advance!

rogercruse
  #2832657 15-Dec-2021 07:32
'within my budget'... Sorry don't understand this concept?

 

I do understand that you can afford your first Sonos speaker... One: The Smart Speaker for Music Lovers | Sonos

 

 

 

Seriously, as a Sonos customer for ten years with Sonos speakers in almost every room, the decision to choose your first Sonos speaker is difficult, each subesequent time becomes easier.

cshwone
  #2832659 15-Dec-2021 07:45
rogercruse:

'within my budget'... Sorry don't understand this concept?


I do understand that you can afford your first Sonos speaker... One: The Smart Speaker for Music Lovers | Sonos


 


Seriously, as a Sonos customer for ten years with Sonos speakers in almost every room, the decision to choose your first Sonos speaker is difficult, each subesequent time becomes easier.



I too use Sonos extensively but they're not suitable for every use case and the OP's use case is such an instance.

JPNZ
  #2832664 15-Dec-2021 08:03
lookout:

For reference I’ve been using the entry level Edifier (1280?) and was really happy with those but now I’ve dusted off the old CD player and thrown the receiver into the mix I need to go passive.

So, here are the contenders within my budget:

- Pioneer SS-B22-LR $299
- Q Acoustic 3010 $299
- Dali Spektor 1 $299
- Cambridge SX-50 $339
- Polk T15 $349

Thanks in advance!

 

I'd lean to the 3010's to keep it in budget but the SX-50's would be a very close second.

 

 

 

HTH




RunningMan
  #2832672 15-Dec-2021 08:28
rogercruse:

 

I do understand that you can afford your first Sonos speaker... One: The Smart Speaker for Music Lovers | Sonos

 

 

The OP is not looking for a smart speaker. The need is for a pair of normal passive bookshelf loudspeakers to connect to an existing receiver.

  #2832679 15-Dec-2021 08:44
I'm no expert, but quite liked the sound from the Q Acoustic speakers I had previously.

If you can, head to a specialist audio shop and have a listen to speakers that match your requirements.




nitro
  #2832688 15-Dec-2021 09:02
Stu:

 

this. it'd be even better if you can go to a shop that has your amp/receiver to pair with the speakers as well.

xpd

xpd
  #2832725 15-Dec-2021 09:59
And take your own music along as well, then you can be satisfied you're hearing what you want and not what they want you to hear.

 

 




tkr001
  #2832741 15-Dec-2021 10:40
What do you want out of a speaker? What type of music floats your boat? What size/type of room are they going in? TBH $300 is a pretty small budget so I hope your expectations are in keeping with that.

jonathan18
  #2832751 15-Dec-2021 10:56
When I was looking for compact bookshelf speakers a few months ago, I looked seriously at the Q Acoustics range (ended up going for a pair of active speakers from AudioEngine), but one thing to note is they are relatively deep speakers (3010 is 200mm I think), in case that’s a factor like it was for me.

 

Have you thought about stretching your budget just a few $$ more and looking at the 3020s compared to the 3010s? ($399 currently.) While the claimed bass extension is apparently not much greater than the smaller speakers, if you’re not planning on pairing with a sub then I’d certainly look to the larger pair (review here). Also at 88dB they’re 2dB more efficient, so easier to drive.

lookout

  #2832802 15-Dec-2021 12:17
Thanks for the advice so far. It seems like the Q Acoustics range might be the go. I definitely will consider bumping up to the 3020.

To answer a couple of the other questions:
Music listening is mostly alt rock and punk with a bit of pop for the kids. I already have an Airplay setup with Airport Express and Apple TV around the house so Sonos is probably overkill. This is exclusively for vinyl and CDs in the living room.

As I said, the previous setup was the entry level active Edifiers and I was happy with them. So my expectations aren’t huge. Not exactly an audiophile but I enjoy a neutral sound and I don’t crank the volume.

I will try head into the Listening Post this week and see what I can audition.

MikeB4
  #2832809 15-Dec-2021 12:32
rogercruse:

 

'within my budget'... Sorry don't understand this concept?

 

I do understand that you can afford your first Sonos speaker... One: The Smart Speaker for Music Lovers | Sonos

 

 

 

Seriously, as a Sonos customer for ten years with Sonos speakers in almost every room, the decision to choose your first Sonos speaker is difficult, each subesequent time becomes easier.

 

 

Interesting to read this. I have been considering Sonos for a while just haven't been able to make my mind up. Considering using them to replace a Denon stereo.

1101
  #2832839 15-Dec-2021 13:33
Diamond 9.2.
Under $200 on trademe , they often pop up 4 sale there.

 


You save $$ from them being used .
I bought a pair for the workshop/man cave .

MikeAqua
  #2832849 15-Dec-2021 13:44
I have a set of Wharfdale Diamond 12.1 speakers, that I would recommend.  I've no idea what they cost.   I've had them for years and they have been a great purchase.  




Mike

Handle9
  #2833605 16-Dec-2021 17:07
MikeB4:

 

rogercruse:

 

'within my budget'... Sorry don't understand this concept?

 

I do understand that you can afford your first Sonos speaker... One: The Smart Speaker for Music Lovers | Sonos

 

Seriously, as a Sonos customer for ten years with Sonos speakers in almost every room, the decision to choose your first Sonos speaker is difficult, each subesequent time becomes easier.

 

 

Interesting to read this. I have been considering Sonos for a while just haven't been able to make my mind up. Considering using them to replace a Denon stereo.

 

 

Unless you are looking for a specific use case it wouldn't make much sense. Sonos are great but if you have something that works why bother?

