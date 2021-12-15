Hi all, I got a nice Pressie card from work this Xmas and I think I’ll spend it on some new speakers for my living room. My Sony receiver is 120w per channel. This will be a 2.0 system for listening to music.
For reference I’ve been using the entry level Edifier (1280?) and was really happy with those but now I’ve dusted off the old CD player and thrown the receiver into the mix I need to go passive.
So, here are the contenders within my budget:
- Pioneer SS-B22-LR $299
- Q Acoustic 3010 $299
- Dali Spektor 1 $299
- Cambridge SX-50 $339
- Polk T15 $349
Thanks in advance!