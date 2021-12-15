

Thanks for the advice so far. It seems like the Q Acoustics range might be the go. I definitely will consider bumping up to the 3020.



To answer a couple of the other questions:

Music listening is mostly alt rock and punk with a bit of pop for the kids. I already have an Airplay setup with Airport Express and Apple TV around the house so Sonos is probably overkill. This is exclusively for vinyl and CDs in the living room.



As I said, the previous setup was the entry level active Edifiers and I was happy with them. So my expectations aren’t huge. Not exactly an audiophile but I enjoy a neutral sound and I don’t crank the volume.



I will try head into the Listening Post this week and see what I can audition.