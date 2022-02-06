Hi all, I'm looking to upgrade my home theatre to 4K and am seeking some advice or observations you can offer. I have a 2011 55" Samsung Series 6 3D TV as the centre of a home theatre system comprised of the TV, a Pioneer VSX-521K amp/receiver receiving/switching all the inputs, a Sony 3D Bluray, and a SFF PC with a Geforce GTX1650 card for Steam gaming/general computing/media centre duties. Wharfedale Diamond 9's provide the sound (9.5 fronts, 9.5CS centre, 9.1 rears, and SW150 sub).

I'm looking to, at a minimum, replace the TV and Bluray player - the old 55" 3D TV will be replaced with a 4K 65" high end LED or entry level OLED, and the old 3D bluray with a 4K UltraHD player. I'm giving up on 3D, despite having a large library of 3D BD disks - greedy profiteering TV manufacturers should be flogged and burned alive in public as far as I'm concerned, for conspiring to end 3D TV in the home, but it appears the industry is digging it's toes in about keeping 3D out of the home, despite continued releases of 3D content in cinemas.

My intention is to keep the Pioneer VSX-521K and Wharfedale combo, as that sounds more than good enough for me, but obviously the Pioneer is only capable of 1080p input switching and passthrough. To get around that limitation with 4K content I am looking to use the new 4K TV as a "receiver", and output digital audio via optical from the 4K TV to the Pioneer.

One question I have is has anyone tried this so they didn't have to fork out for a complete end-to-end 4K system? It is critical to me that video remains in sync with audio, and I'm wary that passing audio from the TV to the Av receiver could introduce processing latency meaning sound is delayed.

Please let me know your experiences, opinions, and anything you did to correct any audio latency if any.

Cheers, Chris W, Chch