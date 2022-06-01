Looking for an alternative to chromecast or an audio streamer with wifi , the only options I have seen is either music cast, Sonos amp, Yamaha-WXC-50 or Harman Kardon Citation Amp which I can’t see is available in NZ. I am wanting to connect to some outdoor speakers . I have the Fosi amp and chrome cast audio which is awsum. I want to set something similar with a remote. What would be the best option ? .Would need to work with AirPlay 2 , Spotify and Apple Music .I would like another chromecast audio but too hard to get these days