Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)How to reset Chromecast
OnceBitten

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296312 7-Jun-2022 15:03
Send private message quote this post

Sorry if this is not the right place for my post, but I couldn't see another category that suits


 


I've got a chrome cast that I've had for about 3 years but I've not used it recently


thanks to Vodafone we got the 'Deco'? wifi things  last year and have set them up and we have a new wifi password.


However in the weekend I tried to use the chrome cast but I couldn't get it to cast - I think it might be because the chrome cast was set up with the old wifi password?


 


Does anyone know if this would be the case - and if the chrome cast needs to be 'reset' (and how to reset it if necessary)


 


thanks in advance

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10941 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923616 7-Jun-2022 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Follow this: https://support.google.com/chromecast/answer/6254654?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DAndroid





Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

nitro
451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2923617 7-Jun-2022 15:14
Send private message quote this post

if you changed the wifi parameters, you would need to get chromecast to join that.

 

they all have a button, with different expected led behaviour depending on which model you have: Factory reset your Chromecast.

 

 

OnceBitten

452 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2923625 7-Jun-2022 15:28
Send private message quote this post

thanks for that - I'll try that later

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 