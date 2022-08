@Yetti92 - what sort of controls are you wanting to manage on the TV via Google?

We have two Panasonic OLEDs (a GZ and a JZ); both are connected to our Google Home (we similarly have at least one GH device in every room, including both bathrooms). TBH, I don't bother using the connection much more than turning them on and off (quite useful to link into routines, eg turns the fan keeping the receiver cool on/off at the same time).

I have just had a play and find it's fairly erratic as to what it'll play directly on the TV when using voice commands; often gets a bit confused about the device name (even though ours are 'lounge TV' and 'big TV'!) and so spits the dummy.

We have a GCCWGTV plugged into one of the TVs and I find that far more responsive to voice commands, whether via the mic on the remote, phone or Google Mini.