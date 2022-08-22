I'm on considering buying a large TV 75" TV for a 'media room'.
I'm not huge on TV/Sound systems and not a movie buff... I just want to watch the odd move / live sport on a big TV.
My question is... for the average idiot looking at the screen what's in the price difference, what do I need to look for??? I don't need 8K Curves and other bells and whistles... A smart TV would be the only must have...
Some examples...
$1,999
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-75-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn75id7020/R2689979.html
$1,888
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/panasonic-75-jx600z-4k-smart-tv.html
$1,799
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/konka-75-808-4k-smart-tv.html
$4,392
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/panasonic-75-lx900-4k-smart-tv.html