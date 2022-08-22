rp1790: Just go into Harvey Norman and decide for yourself what looks good. I was in HN on Sunday and looking at 75" TV's, hard to really tell the difference in the mid and low range TV's. The Konka 75" looked good to me.

Ensure you get the remote for the TV and check its response time to you pushing buttons, and also set the picture to standard and not their store display modes etc that they use.

Yes, store light will make difference but at least you'll get an idea of the "true" image.

If its a smart TV, also take along some of your own media to try out on it to ensure it looks ok. (Same with stereos, take your own CD along to try)