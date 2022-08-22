Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#299228 22-Aug-2022 12:55
I'm on considering buying a large TV 75" TV for a 'media room'.

 

I'm not huge on TV/Sound systems and not a movie buff... I just want to watch the odd move / live sport on a big TV. 

 

My question is... for the average idiot looking at the screen what's in the price difference, what do I need to look for??? I don't need 8K Curves and other bells and whistles...  A smart TV would be the only must have... 

 

Some examples...

 

$1,999

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-75-inch-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-vn75id7020/R2689979.html

 

 

 

$1,888

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/panasonic-75-jx600z-4k-smart-tv.html

 

 

 

$1,799

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/konka-75-808-4k-smart-tv.html

 

$4,392

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/panasonic-75-lx900-4k-smart-tv.html

  #2957796 22-Aug-2022 13:08
Just go into Harvey Norman and decide for yourself what looks good.  I was in HN on Sunday and looking at 75" TV's, hard to really tell the difference in the mid and low range TV's.  The Konka 75" looked good to me.

  #2957799 22-Aug-2022 13:22
If you’re up in Auckland , just wait till costco opens, there will be outrageous opening bargains for sure

  #2957802 22-Aug-2022 13:33
IainD: If you’re up in Auckland , just wait till costco opens, there will be outrageous opening bargains for sure

 

Once you pay the membership fee, and stand in line for HOURS. Think most sensible people will pay the premium of walking in and out of a store with one within an hour :D

 

 




  #2957804 22-Aug-2022 13:35
rp1790:

 

Just go into Harvey Norman and decide for yourself what looks good.  I was in HN on Sunday and looking at 75" TV's, hard to really tell the difference in the mid and low range TV's.  The Konka 75" looked good to me.

 

 

Ensure you get the remote for the TV and check its response time to you pushing buttons, and also set the picture to standard and not their store display modes etc that they use.

 

Yes, store light will make difference but at least you'll get an idea of the "true" image.

 

If its a smart TV, also take along some of your own media to try out on it to ensure it looks ok. (Same with stereos, take your own CD along to try)

 

 




