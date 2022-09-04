With the demise of Vodafone TV, we are looking for a solution to replace it. All we are looking for is the ability to record and time-shift a couple of FTA shows each night. Really don’t want to go back to Sky to achieve this.

We have had LG TVs for many years. After reading a post by @MikeB4 just now I was a bit surprised and ashamed that I didn’t realise they have a recording and time-shift function built into them via Time Machine and USB storage.

I have been googling all this and I see that, understandably, you can record only live TV shows and not streamed stuff like Netflix. However I have not yet been able to find out how ‘live’ is defined. Does this mean you can only record FTA shows that are received via an aerial? What about streamed FTA live shows that are received via, say, Freeview and a SmartVU dongle or via the TVNZ app on the TV?

I’d be grateful for any comments regarding all this. I thought it better to start a new thread rather than hijack Mike’s.