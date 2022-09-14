Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Samsung TV no longer plays come streaming content - is there a decent android box for this?
rossmcm

98 posts

Master Geek


#300509 14-Sep-2022 12:45
(Feel free to bump to another forum if it seems this is wrongly posted)

 

We have a Samsung 55" TV that is "almost smart", bought around 8yrs ago.  It has Freeview and Netflix, youtube built-in, a rudimentary browser, plus a whole lot of other stuff that seems of less use.

 

It has got to the stage where things are beginning to not work because of their age.  Specifically:

 

the TVNZ on-demand app no longer runs because they (TVNZ) have decided to enforce minimum requirements for the host.

 

The Netflix app has always been buggy.  It either crashes or forgets about the video after a while.  I smell a memory leak.  Turning off the TV and removing the power cord (i.e really turning it off proper) seems to make a difference, but I suspect they no longer provide updates for the app.  

 

I'm probably looking at a new TV but I'm a bit spooked by Samsung running their proprietary OS Tizen, whereas the other players have gone Android or Google TV, but I'm wondering what experience there is in GZ with these Android set-top boxes, and how well they integrate the various streaming platforms.  They could be a lower-cost solution that is relatively future-proof.

 

Comments appreciated.

 

 

burtz
159 posts

Master Geek


  #2968093 14-Sep-2022 13:42
I use the Dune Real Vision android player $174 USD.  Can load Kodi and get NZ TV on demand services, has Netflix, Disney+ Amazon Prime built in.

 

I use mine with a Synology NAS and it plays everything you can throw at, including bluray rips etc. 

 

They ship from Hong Kong.  Hit me up if you want to know more.

 

https://www.dune-hd.com/products/dune-hd-real-vision-4k

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handle9
7935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968111 14-Sep-2022 15:15
burtz:

I use the Dune Real Vision android player $174 USD.  Can load Kodi and get NZ TV on demand services, has Netflix, Disney+ Amazon Prime built in.


I use mine with a Synology NAS and it plays everything you can throw at, including bluray rips etc. 


They ship from Hong Kong.  Hit me up if you want to know more.


https://www.dune-hd.com/products/dune-hd-real-vision-4k


 


 


 


 



That’s spendy. It’s hard to see a benefit over a Fire Stick or Chromecast with Google TV for ~NZ$100

Handle9
7935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968112 14-Sep-2022 15:22
A chrome cast with google tv or a firestick will do what you want and are relatively inexpensive. The chromecast is probably the pick unless you really like the Amazon ecosystem. Pretty much all the streaming apps are available and are pretty straight forward.

The Apple TV or Nvidia shield are the devices that fit more in the premium category. The Apple TV won’t run kodi but it’s got the widest app support and if you are in the apple ecosystem can make sense - it’s my preferred device. The colour calibration is nice but you need an iPhone to make it work. The Nvidia shield has upscaling voodoo to make lower quality content look better and is usually the top end android device recommended by most reviewers.



robjg63
3523 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968116 14-Sep-2022 15:38
As above - Chromecast with google TV will probably suit you.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SMTGOG01919/Google-Chromecast-with-Google-TV-4K---Snow

 

A touch less than $100 at the usual Noel Leeming/PBtech or up to around $110 elsewhere.

 

Don't ditch your TV if it is otherwise ok - All 'smart TV's' get dumb after a time - The Samsungs and LGs etc with their proprietary OS's are the worst of all.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Eva888
1217 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2968122 14-Sep-2022 16:03
I have a Dish smartvu+ 7070 android box attached to an old Samsung TV older than yours. Works perfectly with dedicated buttons for You Tube, Netflix, Freeview and you can download other streaming apps from the Google Play Store. I have added Kodi and TVNZ+ Apps as well as some news ones.

Initially it was glitchy until I changed the Bluetooth remote batteries even though they were new, after which it was perfect. You can also get the smartvu dongle version that’s cheaper.

I have set it up for older friends who find it very easy to use and gives them smarts they never had.

rossmcm

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2968126 14-Sep-2022 16:26
GZ always delivers quality answers quickly.  Many thanks!

 

Certainly the easiest solution is to drop by PBTech on the way home and get a ChromeCast, but I'm hazy about how much (if any) of Android is inside.  Specifically, can I install the TVNZ/TV3/Sky Go apps (or are they already supported?).  I guess I can get NASA TV and SpaceX/RocketLab via YouTube.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74339 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968127 14-Sep-2022 16:26
Handle9: A chrome cast with google tv

 

QFT.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74339 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968128 14-Sep-2022 16:28
@rossmcm:

 

GZ always delivers quality answers quickly.  Many thanks!

 

Certainly the easiest solution is to drop by PBTech on the way home and get a ChromeCast, but I'm hazy about how much (if any) of Android is inside.  Specifically, can I install the TVNZ/TV3/Sky Go apps (or are they already supported?).  I guess I can get NASA TV and SpaceX/RocketLab via YouTube.

 

 

Make sure you get a Chromecast with Google TV, not just Chromecast.




Handle9
7935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968131 14-Sep-2022 16:50
rossmcm:

GZ always delivers quality answers quickly.  Many thanks!


Certainly the easiest solution is to drop by PBTech on the way home and get a ChromeCast, but I'm hazy about how much (if any) of Android is inside.  Specifically, can I install the TVNZ/TV3/Sky Go apps (or are they already supported?).  I guess I can get NASA TV and SpaceX/RocketLab via YouTube.


 



It runs Android TV. Android TV is version of Android optimised for use with TVs and a remote control. You TVNZ/TV3 have native apps but skygo generally won’t work as Sky don’t allow it. You can use kodi which has a plug-in for skygo.

You can get hacked boxes that run Android but just don’t. It’s generally a horrible experience and some apps like Netflix will only play in SD. You are much better off to run kodi with plugins than that mess

Handle9
7935 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968132 14-Sep-2022 16:53
freitasm:

@rossmcm:


GZ always delivers quality answers quickly.  Many thanks!


Certainly the easiest solution is to drop by PBTech on the way home and get a ChromeCast, but I'm hazy about how much (if any) of Android is inside.  Specifically, can I install the TVNZ/TV3/Sky Go apps (or are they already supported?).  I guess I can get NASA TV and SpaceX/RocketLab via YouTube.



Make sure you get a Chromecast with Google TV, not just Chromecast.



Definitely. For OP, chromecast with Google TV has a full UI and remote. Chromecast requires your phone to be used to start streaming anything and IMO is a sucky experience.

rossmcm

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2968134 14-Sep-2022 17:06
QFT.  Had to look that one up.  Sigh.

 

So I presume I will be able to install Kodi via the Google TV UI (I'm thinking of SkyGo support here, - does Kodi run on top of Google TV, more or less replacing the UI?). 

 

Do the TVNZ/TV3 apps just install normally as the PlayStore downloads?

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74339 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968136 14-Sep-2022 17:31
rossmcm:

 

So I presume I will be able to install Kodi via the Google TV UI (I'm thinking of SkyGo support here, - does Kodi run on top of Google TV, more or less replacing the UI?). 

 

Do the TVNZ/TV3 apps just install normally as the PlayStore downloads?

 

 

I don't know about Kodi but... Plex, TVNZ+, Three, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Acorn TV, Spark Sport are available on the Google Play Store.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74339 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968138 14-Sep-2022 17:33
Ok, Kodi is available:

 




Eva888
1217 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2968207 14-Sep-2022 18:08
rossmcm:

GZ always delivers quality answers quickly.  Many thanks!


Certainly the easiest solution is to drop by PBTech on the way home and get a ChromeCast, but I'm hazy about how much (if any) of Android is inside.  Specifically, can I install the TVNZ/TV3/Sky Go apps (or are they already supported?).  I guess I can get NASA TV and SpaceX/RocketLab via YouTube.


 



I just now bought another SmartVu+ 7070 android box for $148 from PB Tech for a friend, usually $189. I used Freeship and got free shipping so good savings if anyone needs one. Limit of 1 per person

robjg63
3523 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968211 14-Sep-2022 18:17
Yes kodi is available via Google play store.
It is just an app on the ccwgtv like any other app.
You can install the usual addons/plugins.
You can also cast to the ccwgtv just like the older basic chromecast if you like.




