We have a Samsung 55" TV that is "almost smart", bought around 8yrs ago. It has Freeview and Netflix, youtube built-in, a rudimentary browser, plus a whole lot of other stuff that seems of less use.

It has got to the stage where things are beginning to not work because of their age. Specifically:

the TVNZ on-demand app no longer runs because they (TVNZ) have decided to enforce minimum requirements for the host.

The Netflix app has always been buggy. It either crashes or forgets about the video after a while. I smell a memory leak. Turning off the TV and removing the power cord (i.e really turning it off proper) seems to make a difference, but I suspect they no longer provide updates for the app.

I'm probably looking at a new TV but I'm a bit spooked by Samsung running their proprietary OS Tizen, whereas the other players have gone Android or Google TV, but I'm wondering what experience there is in GZ with these Android set-top boxes, and how well they integrate the various streaming platforms. They could be a lower-cost solution that is relatively future-proof.

Comments appreciated.