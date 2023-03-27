Hi there,

We have a few Veon 65" 4K Smart TVs and I am setting them up to auto turn on and off at set time. This part works fine but the annoyance with the TV is that, if someone pull the power plug of the TV from the wall, or switch the power off at the wall socket, the TV reset or lost it's current date and time, while it is holding all other settings. And when the current date/time are no longer correct, the auto on/off, even through still work, are happening at incorrect time.

Anyone know if there is how the Veon TV behaves and is there a workaround to it please?

Thanks,

Edmond.