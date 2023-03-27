Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Veon TV does not hold date and time after unplug from power
#303999 27-Mar-2023 16:25
Hi there,

 

We have a few Veon 65" 4K Smart TVs and I am setting them up to auto turn on and off at set time. This part works fine but the annoyance with the TV is that, if someone pull the power plug of the TV from the wall, or switch the power off at the wall socket, the TV reset or lost it's current date and time, while it is holding all other settings. And when the current date/time are no longer correct, the auto on/off, even through still work, are happening at incorrect time.

 

Anyone know if there is how the Veon TV behaves and is there a workaround to it please?

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

 

 

Edmond.

 

 

  #3055438 27-Mar-2023 17:03
It would need battery backup for the clock/calendar side of things, or an ability to get the date/time from the internet.

 

Not sure that (m)any have battery for date/time.

 

Is it connected to the internet? If so, is there a date/time/region setting?




  #3055442 27-Mar-2023 17:17
Can it get the time from DVB at all? I don't know if that ever set the TVs own clock when I tried it. We used Pi's running signage software and that handled turning the TV on and off.

 

Would only do one TV per pi, because splitters dont pass CEC signals to all the ports

 

As the TVs would always power up in standby putting a smart socket on them to turn them on and off was a non starter as well.




