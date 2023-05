I'm thinking of replacing my old Google Chromecast with a Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

Does anyone know if this new Chromecast can display free-to-view live TV (eg TVNZ, Three, etc) allowing me to completely remove the old TV aerial on my roof?

Lately I've been using the Tubi streaming service, can this also work on the new Chromecast (eg do I install the Tubi app on it?)