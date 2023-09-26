Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Internal DVB-T Antennae for free to air TV recommendations.
#307180 26-Sep-2023 15:39
Any recommendations for an indoor antennae for DVB-T/UHF reception so i can watch the odd free to air channel for a reasonable price?. I know a good UHF on the roof is the go which i do have. But trying to split it and run some coax to the room i need it in is a bit of a hassle. My older nobbly knees wont handle the crawl under the house these days haha. I also noticed some Antennae have built in Amplifiers which im not too sure about especially in the lower priced stuff. Im in Central Auckland so have pretty good reception and clear sight to the Sky Tower or the Waitakeres. Any recommendations will be much appreciated. 

  #3134250 26-Sep-2023 18:09
  #3134253 26-Sep-2023 18:41
I have always had bad experiences with them. It does help though if you can get the indoor antenna near the window facing the right direction.

The amplifiers are a waste of time and will just amplify the bad signal. They only really help to improve the losses between antenna and your device. They won’t fix a bad signal.

  #3134254 26-Sep-2023 18:57
Some I know built the antenna posted here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=83&topicid=25237 and had excellent results, you could buy a commercial one and point out a window.

 

  #3134270 26-Sep-2023 19:54
Short answer is, it depends !!
On your location, distance from the transmitter, roof composition, obstructions in the tx path eg buildings, etc.
I would never recommend them, but have installed a few at customers requests.
The signal fluctuates over a very short space, often one mux will be appreciably lower than the rest, and that can be difficult to correct without the correct equipment.
If you have an external one and tune in the TV via that first, then you can look at the signal and quality info as someone else is in the roof, moving the antenna around .
Amplifiers are not a waste of time, they have their place correctly used.
But again, you won’t know that without a spectrum analyser .

