

Short answer is, it depends !!

On your location, distance from the transmitter, roof composition, obstructions in the tx path eg buildings, etc.

I would never recommend them, but have installed a few at customers requests.

The signal fluctuates over a very short space, often one mux will be appreciably lower than the rest, and that can be difficult to correct without the correct equipment.

If you have an external one and tune in the TV via that first, then you can look at the signal and quality info as someone else is in the roof, moving the antenna around .

Amplifiers are not a waste of time, they have their place correctly used.

But again, you won’t know that without a spectrum analyser .