Any recommendations for an indoor antennae for DVB-T/UHF reception so i can watch the odd free to air channel for a reasonable price?. I know a good UHF on the roof is the go which i do have. But trying to split it and run some coax to the room i need it in is a bit of a hassle. My older nobbly knees wont handle the crawl under the house these days haha. I also noticed some Antennae have built in Amplifiers which im not too sure about especially in the lower priced stuff. Im in Central Auckland so have pretty good reception and clear sight to the Sky Tower or the Waitakeres. Any recommendations will be much appreciated.