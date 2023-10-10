I’ve been keeping up with all the updates on the smartvu dongle, the last one being an Android update. Since then when I turn on the dongle it starts flashing on and off and takes a long time to stabilise from the home page. If I’m fast enough when I click on an app it stops. Have power cycled a number of times.



Usually you can go back and see which apps you’ve updated. This time none of the updated ones show up, all deleted, so can't remember what it was exactly named but I suspect it was the cause. Am running the dongle on a Samsung TV



Is anyone else having this issue?







