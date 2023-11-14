Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sound bar to TV via ARC possible
David321

#310697 14-Nov-2023 09:01
Hi all,

 

 

 

My parents have seen how my Sony sound bar is set up with my Sony TV via HDMI ARC and like how the TV remote controls the sound bar also, so they would like something the same for their TV and asked if I can set it up for them.

 

It was years ago I set mine up and to be honest all I can remember was that it was a complete nightmare trying to do it via ARC to be able to use one remote, I can't remember why but it was the first time I had even heard of ARC and I got it going in the end after quite a while and a lot of looking online.

 

My parents have an old Panasonic th-p50st50z TV, I have asked if it has an HDMI ARC port, but they are unsure, they have also sent photos (but to blurry to see details), but according to the manual online on the page with labeled ports it does have ARC. I'll probably head to their place to double check or ask for clearer pictures before going any further.

 

The sound bar they want is the Panasonic HTB490 which is also ARC capable.

 

My question is I guess, will this work? and how is it set up? is it simply a matter of putting an ARC capable HDMI cord between the sound bar and ARC port on the TV? or is there something else involved in the set up?

 

Basically I don't want my parents to spend hundreds on a sound bar if its not going to work the way they think it is.

 

I understand optical is a back up option, but with that I don't think the TV remote would control the sound bar? (is there any other difference between ARC and optical?)




_David_

David321

  #3159372 14-Nov-2023 09:08
Ahh this brings back memories, the issues I first faced!

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=243698

 

This is what I want to avoid with my parents TV if possible!




_David_

 
 
 
 

MattEast
  #3159377 14-Nov-2023 09:50
Ah, good times playing around with ARC...if the TV and Soundbar are both Sony then you should be ok...it's only when you start to mix brands you can run into issues...we use an Apple TV connected to a Samsung TV + Soundbar and just use the Apple TV to control everything, it works fine, but it did take a bit of tinkering around to get it all going.




Matt East

 

 

ANglEAUT
  #3159382 14-Nov-2023 10:09
MattEast: ... we use an Apple TV connected to a ... TV + Soundbar and just use the Apple TV to control everything, it works fine, but it did take a bit of tinkering around to get it all going.

 

Same here. Also a bit annoying that I no longer have a volume level indicator. No numbers or full/empty bar, but it works.




spmiller
  #3159384 14-Nov-2023 10:12
I have a Panasonic TV and a Sony soundbar, connected via the ARC port. Neither remote controls the other device, and I have to have the TV volume turned down as it doesn't seem to know it has a soundbar attached. The sound doesn't always come on if you turn the TV on and it was on the 'tv' signal (i.e. broadcast TV), you have to switch to another input and then back again. Fortunately we rarely watch broadcast TV so this isn't too annoying. Every few months the soundbar doesn't get any sound and I have to power both off at the wall to get them talking to each other again.

 

 

 

In summary -- it works, but there may be some small niggles, and you might need to be ready to do some remote troubleshooting for your parents when they discover them!

ARIKIP
  #3159388 14-Nov-2023 10:24
Great TVs the Panasonic ST50 series Plasmas. Just a notch down from the VT flagship they had. I still have a 60" model myself that i setup at the missus work place with an Apple TV for their enjoyment. Just make sure Viera Link is switched on in the Menus and also that its setup to power on and off any connected components,like your sound bar. 




Sony 77" A80J OLED, Integra 60.7, Panasonic UB820, Toshiba HD-XE1, Apple TV 4K, JBL L100T,JBL 18Ti, JBL L20T, Velodyne HGS15

David321

  #3159392 14-Nov-2023 10:29
ARIKIP:

 

Just make sure Viera Link is switched on in the Menus and also that its setup to power on and off any connected components,like your sound bar. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the info! Im sure I can handle finding the Viera Link the TV settings, but how about checking that its setup to power on and off any connected components? how is that done?




_David_

alasta
  #3159397 14-Nov-2023 10:55
Anecdotally, ARC seems to be quite unreliable.

 

I have a brand new LG TV and Bose soundbar. I initially connected it via ARC, but found that it would work 90% of the time, and the other 10% of the time the TV would randomly switch back to its internal speakers and act as if the soundbar didn't exist.

 

Eventually I gave up on ARC and switched to the optical connection. The Bose soundbar has the ability to 'learn' the volume controls from any remote, and it powers on automatically when it detects an audio signal, and powers off after about an hour of no audio signal. So, this setup is almost as seamless as ARC is supposed to be. 



nitro
  #3159398 14-Nov-2023 10:55
David321:

 

Thanks for the info! Im sure I can handle finding the Viera Link the TV settings, but how about checking that its setup to power on and off any connected components? how is that done?

 

 

Those options would also be under the Viera Link menu. Enable both.

 

 

Haven't really had issues with Panasonic's HDMI-CEC implementation, although I've had them connected to an AVR (P42GT25 to a Denon, and still a P65VT50 to an Onkyo). I can also control them all, XBox + TV +AVR, with an XBox media remote via XBox series X connected to the AVR.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARIKIP
  #3159415 14-Nov-2023 12:18
David321:

 

Thanks for the info! Im sure I can handle finding the Viera Link the TV settings, but how about checking that its setup to power on and off any connected components? how is that done?

 

 

 

 

Im pretty sure its in the Viera Link settings. Ok found this after a quick google. Try and download the user manual online and it should provide a bit more detail. 

 

VIERA Link Settings

 

  To use all VIERA Link functions: After everything is connected, set VIERA Link to On in VIERA Link settings menu. Some features are disabled depending on the “HDAVI Control” version of the equipment.

 

Turning Viera Link On Method 1

 

     

  1. Press [MENU]
  2. Select "Setup", press [ OK ]
  3. Select "VIERA Link settings",  press [ OK ]
  4. Select "VIERA Link" and set to "On" null
  5. Select and set other VIERA Link settings ( Power on link / Power off link / Energy saving mode / Unselected device auto off )

 

 




Dunnersfella
  #3159435 14-Nov-2023 12:57
The 60 series of Panasonic's have issues with some older model sound bars in my experience (I have a VT60 and S60).

 

The difference is that some sound bar manufacturers do seem to be working on improving things with older TV's IF the units have the ability to receive updates via network or USB.

 

 

David321

  #3159437 14-Nov-2023 13:01
Dunnersfella:

 

The 60 series of Panasonic's have issues with some older model sound bars in my experience (I have a VT60 and S60).

 

The difference is that some sound bar manufacturers do seem to be working on improving things with older TV's IF the units have the ability to receive updates via network or USB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did you by chance mean "newer" model sound bars? given the model of TV and model of Sound Bar I have provided, do you think there may be issues?

 

I understand you are the AV guru, so your advice is valuable! 




_David_

Dunnersfella
  #3159463 14-Nov-2023 13:37
The Panasonic unit you have mentioned has a USB input for audio files, but I don't know if it can be updates via the USB stick or, if it's possible... let alone when the latest update came through for the bar.

 

If you do some research on the unit and find a host of updates in the past then, in my experience, you could be okay.

 

 

 

But I will say, that matching manufacturers bars with the same brand TV does NOT guarantee it will work.

 

Truth is, TV firmware is a constantly moving target and a host of issues happen with ALL brands. It is improving, but it is by no means perfect.

johno1234
  #3159970 15-Nov-2023 20:05
I never managed to get this working between a JBL “smart” sound bar and cheap Veon TV but AppleTV 4K now playing nicely with the same TV and a Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker both hdmi-cec and ARC. Now only need the AppleTV remote.

everettpsycho
  #3159972 15-Nov-2023 20:20
I had a Yamaha receiver and a Phillips sound bar, then an lg tv and TCL android tv. No combination of amp and soundbar has worked well using arc, every one has some form of issue.

 

 

 

The Yamaha receiver hates DD+ codecs and refuses to play them 95% of the time.

 

The Phillips soundbar doesn't power on and off properly using arc and is unreliable finding its source.

 

 

 

I ended up using optical on them both. The best combination was lg tv to the Yamaha where k managed to fudge it and it got confused so controlled like arc but transmitted over optical.

 

 

 

I've just got a JBL 1000 waiting to be opened today so let's see if eARC performs any better for me.

Tinkerisk
  #3160036 16-Nov-2023 07:22
I have had good experiences with the Panasonic SC-HTB254. It's quite inexpensive and if all else fails with eARC via HDMI, you can still use it as a good Bluetooth speaker system for up to 8 devices without always having to pair them again (BT multipairing).




