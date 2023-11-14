Hi all,

My parents have seen how my Sony sound bar is set up with my Sony TV via HDMI ARC and like how the TV remote controls the sound bar also, so they would like something the same for their TV and asked if I can set it up for them.

It was years ago I set mine up and to be honest all I can remember was that it was a complete nightmare trying to do it via ARC to be able to use one remote, I can't remember why but it was the first time I had even heard of ARC and I got it going in the end after quite a while and a lot of looking online.

My parents have an old Panasonic th-p50st50z TV, I have asked if it has an HDMI ARC port, but they are unsure, they have also sent photos (but to blurry to see details), but according to the manual online on the page with labeled ports it does have ARC. I'll probably head to their place to double check or ask for clearer pictures before going any further.

The sound bar they want is the Panasonic HTB490 which is also ARC capable.

My question is I guess, will this work? and how is it set up? is it simply a matter of putting an ARC capable HDMI cord between the sound bar and ARC port on the TV? or is there something else involved in the set up?

Basically I don't want my parents to spend hundreds on a sound bar if its not going to work the way they think it is.

I understand optical is a back up option, but with that I don't think the TV remote would control the sound bar? (is there any other difference between ARC and optical?)