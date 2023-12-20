Castlvaniafan

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hello, so it's been awhile since I've had a TV. About six years believe it or not! I was heavily into TV for about 15 years, always had a flagship TV and a trusty powerful HTPC hooked up to play local files. I'm really familiar with MPC HC and MadVR and that was my go-to for a decade. 

 

I decided to get a TV now, picked up a LG 77" G3 OLED and wow what a picture. It looks like how I wanted my flagship TVs to look in the past. It seems like the landscape has shifted a bit on HTPC with the introduction of small form factor streamers that are high powered, proliferation of 1GB internet, and affordable NAS products. I was interested in getting some input from here, do you still use a HTPC or a streaming box w/ NAS? What are the benefits on the choice you've made?

 

I need to do more research on what my options are in 2023. But it seems like the landscape has shifted away from HTPC and in favor of streaming boxes and a NAS storage. I'm probably a bit oldschool now, but I like the simplicity of a HTPC connected directly to the TV, I don't enjoy messing around with front end stuff like Plex UI and then back end stuff like networking (would rather spend that time watching movies!). I also think you'll get a better picture running files locally with Mad VR doing all the hardwork with a beefy graphics card. I'm on the fence on which route to go to be honest!

Hi there

 

 

 

Yup still rock a Intel 8th gen laptop as the media pc but all files are served off my TrueNAS Scale VM through ethernet. All media is SSDs. Don't have to transcode I just play direct as Intel 8th gen is enough for my files. However I am someone who doesn't use media libraries such as Plex or Emby or Jellyfin.

 

To be frank, it entirely depends on your use case. If you're using local media on the go. Then going the route I did and tacking on Plex or Emby or Jellyfin (Jellyfin probably better here as hardware encoding is free but doesn't have relays unlike Plex, VPN like Tailscale would be your way in to your jelly fin instance and then you just transcode if you don't have the bandwidth) would be end goal and a good option.

 

However if you're just playing it direct to TV... I don't deal with Smart TVs. That question better answered by another but I hope I've answered some.




Used a media pc with mediaportal for years but switched to an Apple TV not long after they were first released.
Now have a 4K version.
Apps we use most are YouTube, Netflix, ThreeNow, TVNZ+ and Plex.
I have a PC with the Plex server on it in the network cabinet.
Got a lifetime Plex pass on special a couple of years ago.
Also have a satellite network tuner that links to Plex so can watch live Sky TV. (Using a card reader but won’t go into that here. Haha!)
With the plex pass it means we can use the mobile app while away to access everything on our server.
I also share the plex server with family.

