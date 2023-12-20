Castlvaniafan

Hello, so it's been awhile since I've had a TV. About six years believe it or not! I was heavily into TV for about 15 years, always had a flagship TV and a trusty powerful HTPC hooked up to play local files. I'm really familiar with MPC HC and MadVR and that was my go-to for a decade.

I decided to get a TV now, picked up a LG 77" G3 OLED and wow what a picture. It looks like how I wanted my flagship TVs to look in the past. It seems like the landscape has shifted a bit on HTPC with the introduction of small form factor streamers that are high powered, proliferation of 1GB internet, and affordable NAS products. I was interested in getting some input from here, do you still use a HTPC or a streaming box w/ NAS? What are the benefits on the choice you've made?

I need to do more research on what my options are in 2023. But it seems like the landscape has shifted away from HTPC and in favor of streaming boxes and a NAS storage. I'm probably a bit oldschool now, but I like the simplicity of a HTPC connected directly to the TV, I don't enjoy messing around with front end stuff like Plex UI and then back end stuff like networking (would rather spend that time watching movies!). I also think you'll get a better picture running files locally with Mad VR doing all the hardwork with a beefy graphics card. I'm on the fence on which route to go to be honest!