Hi team,

We used to have a radio to play ambient music in the office speakers, but we have always struggled with reception due to the concrete building. Now we are playing it off the nearest PC, but this is reliant on that person being at work to log in and open it, and often stops overnight.

We're playing Channel X. Is there any sort of hardware that could do this? Even like a kodi box that could autoplay Channel X on boot. Just something to make it fool-proof.

Open to ideas, but ideally something I can set to auto load it.

:)