Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Device to Stream Radio - Eg. Channel X
funnyfela

352 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 48


#312008 7-Mar-2024 14:19
Send private message

Hi team,

 

We used to have a radio to play ambient music in the office speakers, but we have always struggled with reception due to the concrete building. Now we are playing it off the nearest PC, but this is reliant on that person being at work to log in and open it, and often stops overnight.

 

We're playing Channel X. Is there any sort of hardware that could do this? Even like a kodi box that could autoplay Channel X on boot. Just something to make it fool-proof. 

 

Open to ideas, but ideally something I can set to auto load it.

 

:)




If you have to run heating in winter, you don’t own enough computers.

Create new topic
SATTV
1652 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 630

ID Verified

  #3204118 7-Mar-2024 14:37
Send private message

Looking at their webpage they have their own app, the Rova app.

 

It does say you can connect to a Sonos.

 

https://www.rova.nz/home.html

 

That should do what you want.

 

I dont have a sonos to test.




I know enough to be dangerous



richms
28345 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9326

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204142 7-Mar-2024 15:19
Send private message

Wiim devices can be set up to play things with the remote as presets so that may be an option. Never tried it with a web stream of a radio station however.

 

Otherwise can you just attach more wire to the radio's antenna to get more signal?




Richard rich.ms

davidcole
6057 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1432

Trusted

  #3204165 7-Mar-2024 15:51
Send private message

Something that will play tunein should do it.   I just told my JBL music link speaker to play channelX and it said "playing channel x from tunein"

 

To get it on a stereo is somewhat harder, an old chromecast audio will do it, but generally has to be initiated from a phone.   I have mine hooked to Home assistant and can press a button to turn on stereo, switch to chromecast and start playing zm.

 

Another option might be a raspberry pi with volumio.  THat can set up web radios as favourites....the links can be somewhat annoying to find, but not impossible.   From that it could drive a speaker with appropriate hardware - or be an input feed to a stereo.

 

Or buy an amp with tunein support (yamaha does, denon probably, sonos should).

 

So a few different options ranging from ~$100 to $1000ish

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3204213 7-Mar-2024 18:33
Send private message

Amazon Alexa, restarting the stream is a voice command away.

Tinkerisk
4261 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2937


  #3204216 7-Mar-2024 18:42
Send private message

funnyfela:

 

We're playing Channel X. Is there any sort of hardware that could do this? Even like a kodi box that could autoplay Channel X on boot. Just something to make it fool-proof. 

 

Open to ideas, but ideally something I can set to auto load it.

 

:)

 

 

Hello, this is Hamburg/Germany. I'm currently listening to Channel X (or any other of 100,000 radio stations) via TuneIn. Every streaming speaker or streaming device that can play TuneIn works.😉




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Tinkerisk
4261 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2937


  #3204880 9-Mar-2024 18:38
Send private message

davidcole:

 

Something that will play tunein should do it.   I just told my JBL music link speaker to play channelX and it said "playing channel x from tunein"

 

To get it on a stereo is somewhat harder …

 

 

Nope, but devices probably hard to get in NZ:

 

Stereo-Speaker

 

Two Mono-Speakers, for L/R channel each

 

More sophisticated Stereo-Speakers

 

Generic Streamer for existing Audio-Systems (any w/AUX or Line In)

 

all useable with Spotify, TuneIn and own music (DLNA server, USB-Stick/SSD, AUX or BT In). Even mixed devices in different rooms can sync to play the (same) music in all rooms with no time jitter. Alexa and Google Home compatible.

 

 




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

shrub
776 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 267

ID Verified

  #3204886 9-Mar-2024 19:45
Send private message

You can get likely get this to work on a raspberry pi with KODI. Channel X is also available on TuneIn which has better support than Rova.
If you have HDMI audio then newer Chromecast with the TuneIn app this is how I listen to the rock or channel X. Played through the tv and ARC to amp and set the screen to audio only.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
robjg63
4110 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1370

Subscriber

  #3204987 10-Mar-2024 09:25
Send private message

A Google Nest Mini?

 

Around $85

 

If you want stereo - buy two. You can link them for stereo.

 

They are small - but have pretty good sound.

 

You will need something to  run the Google Home app - Maybe just get an old android phone that is no longer in use and set up a dummy google account for the phone/office.

 

The phone needs to be on the same wifi network as the speaker will be attached to.

 

You then use the google home app to pair up the speaker(s).

 

You could just leave the phone somewhere within range plugged into a charger.

 

To be honest - I am not sure how much the phone is needed after that - I think the speaker knows how to stream quite a lot of stuff without needing the phone at all.

 

Tunein seems to just work out of the box.

 

I think if wanted spotify, you would need that set up on the phone with an account.

 

Once you have the speaker set up, you just need to say 'ok google play channel X' and it should start streaming.

 

Personally I much prefer Brian FM (which is South Island based) - plays a very good mix of music and has no 'commercials'.

 

Channel X has tried to copy Brian's format almost exactly.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

MikeFly
168 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3204990 10-Mar-2024 09:34
Send private message

Agree with Robjg63, I also prefer Brian FM out of the 2 similar styles of radio.

davidcole
6057 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1432

Trusted

  #3204994 10-Mar-2024 09:58
Send private message

shrub: You can get likely get this to work on a raspberry pi with KODI. Channel X is also available on TuneIn which has better support than Rova.
If you have HDMI audio then newer Chromecast with the TuneIn app this is how I listen to the rock or channel X. Played through the tv and ARC to amp and set the screen to audio only.


I’d argue for a raspberry pi solution that volumio would be better. Web based out of the box with airplay and pwa app.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

lxsw20
3590 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1983

Subscriber

  #3205061 10-Mar-2024 11:47
Send private message

Logitech UE Radio was the perfect device for this type of thing. I still use one 10+ years on. 

robjg63
4110 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1370

Subscriber

  #3205075 10-Mar-2024 13:32
Send private message

Can confirm - Just FYI.

 

Once the Google Nest Mini speaker ($85) has been set up and connected to your wifi with your phone app, it works fine after that streaming stuff from Tunein without the phone.

 

Device has built in Volume+ Volume- buttons too - "OK google - increase/decrease volume" works fine too.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

MikeFly
168 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3205120 10-Mar-2024 18:05
Send private message

Interesting, found this https://thespinoff.co.nz/business/13-05-2023/who-is-brian-and-why-is-he-breaking-every-rule-of-fm-radio

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 