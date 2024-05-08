Hi team,
I've just purchased a new TV (C745) to replace a 15 year old Panasonic plasma (available for free here)
I'm planning to mount this to the wall. There is a power socket directly below near the floor plus DVB-T coax, One NZ coax (not used), Sky coax.
Looking at adding a Soundbar in the near future.
My question is, what's the best "industry standard" these days for these set ups, excluding a recessed partition for the TV?
Three options:
- Get a sparky to install new socket at wall mounting location
- Get one of these and run everything in the wall (Any issues with running the TV AC cable through here?)
- Do both.
As you can see I don't have much gear or cabling which will be running below, this is just a future proofing step.
Thanks