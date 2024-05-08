Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TV Wall Mount - cable management/power options
KellyP

1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#312685 8-May-2024 11:12
Send private message

Hi team,

 

I've just purchased a new TV (C745) to replace a 15 year old Panasonic plasma (available for free here)

 

I'm planning to mount this to the wall. There is a power socket directly below near the floor plus DVB-T coax, One NZ coax (not used), Sky coax.

 

Looking at adding a Soundbar in the near future.

 

My question is, what's the best "industry standard" these days for these set ups, excluding a recessed partition for the TV? 

 

Three options:

 

  • Get a sparky to install new socket at wall mounting location
  • Get one of these and run everything in the wall (Any issues with running the TV AC cable through here?)
  • Do both.

As you can see I don't have much gear or cabling which will be running below, this is just a future proofing step.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
johno1234
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3227808 8-May-2024 11:43
Send private message

You are fortunate that everything you need is directly underneath the wall mount - it will be easy for a sparky to put in an outlet behind the TV along with the coax sockets. 

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3227809 8-May-2024 11:48
Send private message

I’ve been a life-long ’no visible cables’ advocate. Would have to be your first option for me but that I guess that means repairing the gib below the TV.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

lxsw20
3565 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3227814 8-May-2024 12:00
Send private message

Depends if you've got dwangs or not, and if you do if you're ok using a long spade bit.



pipe60
127 posts

Master Geek


  #3227825 8-May-2024 12:26
Send private message

 

 

Doing my TV today using the dynamix wallbox

 

 

 

 

 

KellyP

1245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3227962 8-May-2024 16:22
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

Depends if you've got dwangs or not, and if you do if you're ok using a long spade bit.

 

 

I do, didn't think about that.... it's an internal wall, kitchen on the other side so heaps of electrical options for the sparky.

richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227967 8-May-2024 16:29
Send private message

That's great then, can possibly do all the damage needed to get past the nogs thru the kitchen side where you wont see it because of the cabinet.

 

Otherwise do it once and right and repair the wall once the cables/ducting are thru, otherwise if you get stick on crap you are always going to see it and be bothered by it.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright