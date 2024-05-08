Hi team,

I've just purchased a new TV (C745) to replace a 15 year old Panasonic plasma (available for free here)

I'm planning to mount this to the wall. There is a power socket directly below near the floor plus DVB-T coax, One NZ coax (not used), Sky coax.

Looking at adding a Soundbar in the near future.

My question is, what's the best "industry standard" these days for these set ups, excluding a recessed partition for the TV?

Three options:

Get a sparky to install new socket at wall mounting location

Get one of these and run everything in the wall (Any issues with running the TV AC cable through here?)

Do both.

As you can see I don't have much gear or cabling which will be running below, this is just a future proofing step.

Thanks