So I got a new soundbar (JBL Bar 1000) earlier this year and now have just done my TV but I want up update my 20yo Samsung Blu-Ray player.

What I want to know is there much image quality difference between the Panasonic DP-UB450GN and the DP-UB820GNK? Is it worth the extra 300 odd dollars for the 820?

Or would Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray Player be a good alternative?

I guess any of the above should be a pretty decent improvement on my 20yo Samsung.

